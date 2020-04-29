All apartments in South Houston
Find more places like 709 Avenue J.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Houston, TX
/
709 Avenue J
Last updated April 29 2020 at 4:15 PM

709 Avenue J

709 Avenue J · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

709 Avenue J, South Houston, TX 77587
South Houston

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS!
CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES!
CLICK HERE TO APPLY!

This delightful home located in Houston, Tx is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with an open concept living room, hard floors, upgraded kitchen appliances, spacious backyard, extra storage and space, and much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/

Move-In Special! Lease before 04/30/2020 and get one month free!
*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 Avenue J have any available units?
709 Avenue J doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Houston, TX.
Is 709 Avenue J currently offering any rent specials?
709 Avenue J is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 Avenue J pet-friendly?
Yes, 709 Avenue J is pet friendly.
Does 709 Avenue J offer parking?
No, 709 Avenue J does not offer parking.
Does 709 Avenue J have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 Avenue J does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 Avenue J have a pool?
No, 709 Avenue J does not have a pool.
Does 709 Avenue J have accessible units?
No, 709 Avenue J does not have accessible units.
Does 709 Avenue J have units with dishwashers?
No, 709 Avenue J does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 709 Avenue J have units with air conditioning?
No, 709 Avenue J does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TX
Texas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXDeer Park, TXFriendswood, TXLa Porte, TXChannelview, TXManvel, TXNassau Bay, TX
Alvin, TXSeabrook, TXDickinson, TXBellaire, TXCrosby, TXHitchcock, TXDayton, TXMont Belvieu, TXJersey Village, TXRichmond, TXPecan Grove, TXAngleton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine