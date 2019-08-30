All apartments in South Houston
Last updated August 30 2019 at 4:17 PM

407 Lynn St

407 Lynn Street · No Longer Available
Location

407 Lynn Street, South Houston, TX 77587
South Houston

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/eb494f7088 ---- Great location with easy access to Gulf Fwy. 3 bedroom home has been refreshed from the inside out. New exterior paint and exterior light fixtures installed. The inside has a spacious living area and dining area. Bedrooms have new installed carpet. Bathrooms are fully updated with new tile, fixtures, lighting. Laundry room includes washer and dryer. The backyard is fenced and includes 2 sheds that are completely cleaned out with lots of room for storage. Apply now! Must pay $50 application fee. Pets allowed with $350 pet deposit. ***NO SECTION 8. APPLICANTS MUST HAVE CLEAN CRIMINAL AND LEASING BACKGROUND. $45 APPLICATION FEE*** For all inquiries and to request an application call/text 832-955-2434

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 Lynn St have any available units?
407 Lynn St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Houston, TX.
What amenities does 407 Lynn St have?
Some of 407 Lynn St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 Lynn St currently offering any rent specials?
407 Lynn St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 Lynn St pet-friendly?
Yes, 407 Lynn St is pet friendly.
Does 407 Lynn St offer parking?
No, 407 Lynn St does not offer parking.
Does 407 Lynn St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 407 Lynn St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 Lynn St have a pool?
No, 407 Lynn St does not have a pool.
Does 407 Lynn St have accessible units?
No, 407 Lynn St does not have accessible units.
Does 407 Lynn St have units with dishwashers?
No, 407 Lynn St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 407 Lynn St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 407 Lynn St has units with air conditioning.

