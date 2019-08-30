407 Lynn St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/eb494f7088 ---- Great location with easy access to Gulf Fwy. 3 bedroom home has been refreshed from the inside out. New exterior paint and exterior light fixtures installed. The inside has a spacious living area and dining area. Bedrooms have new installed carpet. Bathrooms are fully updated with new tile, fixtures, lighting. Laundry room includes washer and dryer. The backyard is fenced and includes 2 sheds that are completely cleaned out with lots of room for storage. Apply now! Must pay $50 application fee. Pets allowed with $350 pet deposit. ***NO SECTION 8. APPLICANTS MUST HAVE CLEAN CRIMINAL AND LEASING BACKGROUND. $45 APPLICATION FEE*** For all inquiries and to request an application call/text 832-955-2434