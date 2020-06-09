305 S San Patricio St

Amenities

Two separate apartments are available for lease in this apartment complex. Unit #A4 and #B4, each at 700 square feet. They are located in Sinton Texas across from HEB on S. San Patricio St. Each has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, a large living and dining area, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, newly renovated. Washer and dryer connections for apartment stack type. Tenant pays electricity, owner pays water & trash. This property is right in walking distance of everything Sinton has to offer! Absolutely no pets.