Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:29 PM

305 S San Patricio St

305 South San Patricio Avenue · (361) 992-4182
Location

305 South San Patricio Avenue, Sinton, TX 78387

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit A4-B4 · Avail. now

$800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 4911 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Two separate apartments are available for lease in this apartment complex. Unit #A4 and #B4, each at 700 square feet. They are located in Sinton Texas across from HEB on S. San Patricio St. Each has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, a large living and dining area, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, newly renovated. Washer and dryer connections for apartment stack type. Tenant pays electricity, owner pays water & trash. This property is right in walking distance of everything Sinton has to offer! Absolutely no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

