Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Fantastic opportunity to lease in the ever popular Austin Landing neighborhood in Sherman. This 3 bed 2 bath 1 story home features hand scraped hardwood floors in entry, living and kitchen areas. Open kitchen and living floor plan is perfect for entertaining. Large island with granite countertops, SS appliances and walk in pantry.

Spacious master bedroom with private en suite with large walk in closet. Austin Landing amenity center with clubhouse and large pool to be completed this summer!