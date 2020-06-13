All apartments in Sherman
Find more places like 4708 Amesbury.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sherman, TX
/
4708 Amesbury
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:15 AM

4708 Amesbury

4708 Amesbury Ln · (214) 708-9668
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sherman
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4708 Amesbury Ln, Sherman, TX 75092

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3481 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
new construction
Exquisite new construction in the popular neighborhood of Austin Landing. Upon entry, there is a study with french doors, dining room, kitchen and living spaces all with hardwood floors. Grand kitchen features a large island, double oven, upgraded granite & off white colored cabinets. Living room is an elegant open space with decorative stone fireplace & wood mantel. Master bedroom is downstairs & has large en suite with his & hers master closets. Upstairs boasts 3 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms. One of the bedrooms has its own en suite with walk in closet. Large game room at top of the staircase along with a great media room. Outside has a spacious backyard for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4708 Amesbury have any available units?
4708 Amesbury has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sherman, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sherman Rent Report.
What amenities does 4708 Amesbury have?
Some of 4708 Amesbury's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4708 Amesbury currently offering any rent specials?
4708 Amesbury isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4708 Amesbury pet-friendly?
No, 4708 Amesbury is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sherman.
Does 4708 Amesbury offer parking?
Yes, 4708 Amesbury does offer parking.
Does 4708 Amesbury have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4708 Amesbury does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4708 Amesbury have a pool?
No, 4708 Amesbury does not have a pool.
Does 4708 Amesbury have accessible units?
No, 4708 Amesbury does not have accessible units.
Does 4708 Amesbury have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4708 Amesbury has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4708 Amesbury?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Raintree Apartment Homes
800 S FM-1417
Sherman, TX 75092
Easton Parc
1600 La Salle Drive
Sherman, TX 75090
Parkview Apartment Homes
1200 W Taylor St
Sherman, TX 75092
Country Village
900 S FM-1417
Sherman, TX 75092
Northside on Travis
5111 N Travis St
Sherman, TX 75092
Creekview Apartment Homes
700 S FM-1417
Sherman, TX 75092
Brooks on Heritage Parkway
1305 S FM 1417
Sherman, TX 75092

Similar Pages

Sherman 1 BedroomsSherman 2 Bedrooms
Sherman 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSherman Dog Friendly Apartments
Sherman Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX
Mesquite, TXEuless, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFarmers Branch, TXCoppell, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX
Corinth, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXArdmore, OKDenison, TXFairview, TXDurant, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity