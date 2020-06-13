4708 Amesbury

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage media room new construction

Exquisite new construction in the popular neighborhood of Austin Landing. Upon entry, there is a study with french doors, dining room, kitchen and living spaces all with hardwood floors. Grand kitchen features a large island, double oven, upgraded granite & off white colored cabinets. Living room is an elegant open space with decorative stone fireplace & wood mantel. Master bedroom is downstairs & has large en suite with his & hers master closets. Upstairs boasts 3 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms. One of the bedrooms has its own en suite with walk in closet. Large game room at top of the staircase along with a great media room. Outside has a spacious backyard for entertaining.