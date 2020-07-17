1420 Park Place - 102

Amenities
ENJOY LUXURY LIVING IN SHERMAN Welcome to Park Place Luxury Apartments, a brand new development ready for you. Our apartments are 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, with open floor plans in kitchen, dining and living area. Each home has elegant interior designs featuring premium materials such as hardwood-style flooring, granite counters, modern lighting, stainless steel appliances and more. Other features include large closets, a built-in washer and dryer option, and private parking on site. Water bill is included in rent price. Schedule your appointment today!