Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 AM

1420 Park Place - 102

1420 Park Place · (903) 821-4200
Location

1420 Park Place, Sherman, TX 75092

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$999

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
accessible
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
ENJOY LUXURY LIVING IN SHERMAN Welcome to Park Place Luxury Apartments, a brand new development ready for you. Our apartments are 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, with open floor plans in kitchen, dining and living area. Each home has elegant interior designs featuring premium materials such as hardwood-style flooring, granite counters, modern lighting, stainless steel appliances and more. Other features include large closets, a built-in washer and dryer option, and private parking on site. Water bill is included in rent price. Schedule your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 Park Place - 102 have any available units?
1420 Park Place - 102 has a unit available for $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sherman, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sherman Rent Report.
What amenities does 1420 Park Place - 102 have?
Some of 1420 Park Place - 102's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 Park Place - 102 currently offering any rent specials?
1420 Park Place - 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 Park Place - 102 pet-friendly?
No, 1420 Park Place - 102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sherman.
Does 1420 Park Place - 102 offer parking?
Yes, 1420 Park Place - 102 offers parking.
Does 1420 Park Place - 102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1420 Park Place - 102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 Park Place - 102 have a pool?
No, 1420 Park Place - 102 does not have a pool.
Does 1420 Park Place - 102 have accessible units?
Yes, 1420 Park Place - 102 has accessible units.
Does 1420 Park Place - 102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1420 Park Place - 102 does not have units with dishwashers.
