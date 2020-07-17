1420 Park Place - 102

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors parking stainless steel accessible

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking

ENJOY LUXURY LIVING IN SHERMAN Welcome to Park Place Luxury Apartments, a brand new development ready for you. Our apartments are 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, with open floor plans in kitchen, dining and living area. Each home has elegant interior designs featuring premium materials such as hardwood-style flooring, granite counters, modern lighting, stainless steel appliances and more. Other features include large closets, a built-in washer and dryer option, and private parking on site. Water bill is included in rent price. Schedule your appointment today!