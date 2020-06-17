All apartments in Sherman
1161 Montgomery Blvd
Last updated December 31 2019 at 4:30 AM

1161 Montgomery Blvd

1161 South Montgomery Street · (469) 300-5533
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1161 South Montgomery Street, Sherman, TX 75090

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
yoga
  Hey! I'm Sagai with Taco Street Locating. I'm part of a magical band of taco enthusiasts with an apartment locating problem. Basically, I'm in the business of helping people like you find your perfect apartment. I have a totally streamlined process of making your apartment hunting journey as easy as possible. Plus I'm free to work with!

______________________________ Remember the part in that movie where the record scratches and everyone stops in their tracks to see what just happened.  The wild bewilderment of witnessing something so outrageously unique, it can't be helped but to put a quick pause on space and time itself in order to look at what just happened? Well, coming here is like that. Many people I've taken here have had that "looney toons jaw drop" expression (which is something you should totally google for some nostalgia sake). So yeah, if you want to have that experience, come check this place out!

  ___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  One-, Two- & Three-Bedroom Apartments

Spacious, Open-Concept Floor Plans

Wood-Style Plank Flooring

Two Color Scheme Options

Modern Designer Finishes

Fully-Appointed Kitchens With Center Islands

Granite Countertops

Shaker Cabinets

Subway & Glass Tile Backsplashes

Quality Lighting

Spacious Walk-in Closets

Extra Storage

Washer and Dryer Connections

Full-Size Washer & Dryer

Private Patios or Balconies

__________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Resort Style Pools & Sundeck Lounge

State---Art Fitness Center

Private Yoga Studio

Resident Clubhouse

5th Floor Rooftop Terrace

Outdoor Grilling Cabana

Beautifully Landscaped Grounds

Controlled Access Parking Garage

Pet Friendly

100% Smoke Free

Environmentally Focused Community

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1161 Montgomery Blvd have any available units?
1161 Montgomery Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sherman, TX.
How much is rent in Sherman, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sherman Rent Report.
What amenities does 1161 Montgomery Blvd have?
Some of 1161 Montgomery Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1161 Montgomery Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1161 Montgomery Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1161 Montgomery Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1161 Montgomery Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sherman.
Does 1161 Montgomery Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1161 Montgomery Blvd does offer parking.
Does 1161 Montgomery Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1161 Montgomery Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1161 Montgomery Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1161 Montgomery Blvd has a pool.
Does 1161 Montgomery Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 1161 Montgomery Blvd has accessible units.
Does 1161 Montgomery Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1161 Montgomery Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
