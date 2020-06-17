1161 Montgomery Blvd

Amenities
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
One-, Two- & Three-Bedroom Apartments
Spacious, Open-Concept Floor Plans
Wood-Style Plank Flooring
Two Color Scheme Options
Modern Designer Finishes
Fully-Appointed Kitchens With Center Islands
Granite Countertops
Shaker Cabinets
Subway & Glass Tile Backsplashes
Quality Lighting
Spacious Walk-in Closets
Extra Storage
Washer and Dryer Connections
Full-Size Washer & Dryer
Private Patios or Balconies
__________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Resort Style Pools & Sundeck Lounge
State---Art Fitness Center
Private Yoga Studio
Resident Clubhouse
5th Floor Rooftop Terrace
Outdoor Grilling Cabana
Beautifully Landscaped Grounds
Controlled Access Parking Garage
Pet Friendly
100% Smoke Free
Environmentally Focused Community