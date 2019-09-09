111 Chimney Rock Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities

Large Home in Shavano Park! Home is set on a large lot with plenty of outdoor beauty to enjoy with still having great shopping, entertainment, and restaurants nearby. This 4/2 has plenty of open space and privacy to enjoy. Home lies within NEISD. Come out and see today!SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D.LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.