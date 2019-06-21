All apartments in Shady Hollow
3027 Festus Drive
3027 Festus Drive

3027 Festus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3027 Festus Drive, Shady Hollow, TX 78748

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
3027 Festus Drive Available 07/13/19 Cozy 3/2/2 one story on tree filled lot! - $20 will be due each month in addition to tenant's monthly rent to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. Cozy 3/2/2 one story on tree filled lot, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, master with sitting area, mother-in-law floorplan, laminate in living area, roomy wood deck in backyard for entertaining, neighborhood w/community pool, tennis & basketball courts. Access to community center! Definitely a must see!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4937964)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3027 Festus Drive have any available units?
3027 Festus Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shady Hollow, TX.
What amenities does 3027 Festus Drive have?
Some of 3027 Festus Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3027 Festus Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3027 Festus Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3027 Festus Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3027 Festus Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3027 Festus Drive offer parking?
No, 3027 Festus Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3027 Festus Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3027 Festus Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3027 Festus Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3027 Festus Drive has a pool.
Does 3027 Festus Drive have accessible units?
No, 3027 Festus Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3027 Festus Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3027 Festus Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3027 Festus Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3027 Festus Drive has units with air conditioning.
