Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse pool pet friendly tennis court

3027 Festus Drive Available 07/13/19 Cozy 3/2/2 one story on tree filled lot! - $20 will be due each month in addition to tenant's monthly rent to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. Cozy 3/2/2 one story on tree filled lot, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, master with sitting area, mother-in-law floorplan, laminate in living area, roomy wood deck in backyard for entertaining, neighborhood w/community pool, tennis & basketball courts. Access to community center! Definitely a must see!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4937964)