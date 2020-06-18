All apartments in Shady Hollow
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

11506 Gun Fight Lane

11506 Gun Fight Lane · (512) 585-0043
Location

11506 Gun Fight Lane, Shady Hollow, TX 78748

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11506 Gun Fight Lane · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2078 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Beautiful Shady Hollow home! - Lovely 2 story home with an open floor plan, formal living/dining, large secondary bedrooms as well as a downstairs room that can be used as an office. This large tree filled lot is conveniently located near green space, soccer fields, hike and bike trails that connect to the park and a 365 acre greenbelt. This precious Shady Hollow gem filters into top schools Baranoff, Bailey and Bowie with only a short 20 minute drive to downtown Austin.

https://youtu.be/vx_7f6TTc4s

Administration fee: $100
Pet deposit: $300 per pet
Non refundable pet fee(one time): $300
Pet fee(monthly): $15 per pet

1 dog only - 35 lbs or less - breed restrictions - negotiable - call agent regarding pets

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5807263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

