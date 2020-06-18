11506 Gun Fight Lane

Amenities

Beautiful Shady Hollow home! - Lovely 2 story home with an open floor plan, formal living/dining, large secondary bedrooms as well as a downstairs room that can be used as an office. This large tree filled lot is conveniently located near green space, soccer fields, hike and bike trails that connect to the park and a 365 acre greenbelt. This precious Shady Hollow gem filters into top schools Baranoff, Bailey and Bowie with only a short 20 minute drive to downtown Austin.



https://youtu.be/vx_7f6TTc4s



Administration fee: $100

Pet deposit: $300 per pet

Non refundable pet fee(one time): $300

Pet fee(monthly): $15 per pet



1 dog only - 35 lbs or less - breed restrictions - negotiable - call agent regarding pets



No Cats Allowed



