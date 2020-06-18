11506 Gun Fight Lane

Amenities
Beautiful Shady Hollow home! - Lovely 2 story home with an open floor plan, formal living/dining, large secondary bedrooms as well as a downstairs room that can be used as an office. This large tree filled lot is conveniently located near green space, soccer fields, hike and bike trails that connect to the park and a 365 acre greenbelt. This precious Shady Hollow gem filters into top schools Baranoff, Bailey and Bowie with only a short 20 minute drive to downtown Austin.
https://youtu.be/vx_7f6TTc4s
Administration fee: $100
Pet deposit: $300 per pet
Non refundable pet fee(one time): $300
Pet fee(monthly): $15 per pet
1 dog only - 35 lbs or less - breed restrictions - negotiable - call agent regarding pets
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5807263)