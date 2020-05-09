All apartments in Seagoville
811 Thedford Road

811 Thedford Road · No Longer Available
Location

811 Thedford Road, Seagoville, TX 75159

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
patio / balcony
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
LEASE PENDING DUE TO MULTIPLE APPLICANTS Cute and Cozy. Nice easy care yard, The fenced backyard has a covered patio, great for entertaining friends and family. Remote access Garage parking. Country living with the convenience of the city. Close to schools and Hwy 175.

Public Driving Directions: From Hwy 175 exit Hall Road and go left, left on Farmers and right on Thedford. The house is on the left.

***This is a pet friendly home, allowing up to 2 pets. Pet rent is $25 per month, per pet. If allowed, aggressive breeds require liability insurance. No Felonies or Evictions for 10 years. ***

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

