115 Walnut Dr

Amenities
Beautiful Remodel 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath two story home in Seagoville, comes with Stainless Steel Appliances, easy to maintain hard surface flooring throught the living room and tile in all wet areas. Has a wood burning fireplace to keep cozy in the winter and a large backyard for social gatherings and BBQ's! Schedule appointment this property will not last long. Pet restrictions are case by case.
Call (469) 518-0500 for showing information.
To apply, please visit our website at:
www.AmericanRealPM.com