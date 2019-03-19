115 Walnut Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Remodel 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath two story home in Seagoville, comes with Stainless Steel Appliances, easy to maintain hard surface flooring throught the living room and tile in all wet areas. Has a wood burning fireplace to keep cozy in the winter and a large backyard for social gatherings and BBQ's! Schedule appointment this property will not last long. Pet restrictions are case by case.



Call (469) 518-0500 for showing information.



To apply, please visit our website at:

www.AmericanRealPM.com