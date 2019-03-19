All apartments in Seagoville
Find more places like 115 Walnut Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seagoville, TX
/
115 Walnut Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

115 Walnut Dr

115 Walnut Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

115 Walnut Drive, Seagoville, TX 75159

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Remodel 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath two story home in Seagoville, comes with Stainless Steel Appliances, easy to maintain hard surface flooring throught the living room and tile in all wet areas. Has a wood burning fireplace to keep cozy in the winter and a large backyard for social gatherings and BBQ's! Schedule appointment this property will not last long. Pet restrictions are case by case.

Call (469) 518-0500 for showing information.

To apply, please visit our website at:
www.AmericanRealPM.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Walnut Dr have any available units?
115 Walnut Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seagoville, TX.
What amenities does 115 Walnut Dr have?
Some of 115 Walnut Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Walnut Dr currently offering any rent specials?
115 Walnut Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Walnut Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 Walnut Dr is pet friendly.
Does 115 Walnut Dr offer parking?
No, 115 Walnut Dr does not offer parking.
Does 115 Walnut Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Walnut Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Walnut Dr have a pool?
No, 115 Walnut Dr does not have a pool.
Does 115 Walnut Dr have accessible units?
No, 115 Walnut Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Walnut Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 Walnut Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Walnut Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 115 Walnut Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBalch Springs, TXForney, TXTerrell, TXRockwall, TXWaxahachie, TXEnnis, TX
Rowlett, TXDeSoto, TXFate, TXSachse, TXDuncanville, TXCedar Hill, TXWylie, TXRoyse City, TXFarmers Branch, TXMidlothian, TXAddison, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District