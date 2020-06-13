71 Apartments for rent in Seabrook, TX with balcony
Seabrook is one of the most scenic cities along the Gulf Coast of Texas! No seriously, it is actually certified as such! Out of 1200 Texas towns, this little gem was awarded and certified as one out of seven Scenic Cities now listed within the state. This is no surprise to locals however, who just grin and nod with the knowledge of just how true that title really is!
Seabrook is a city of 21.3 square miles of wetlands and waterways, 5.7 square miles of which is dry land. Seabrook lies along one of the largest migratory paths in North America for bird populations. Because of this, the city of Seabrook is actually a designated bird sanctuary. Located in Harris County, southeast of Houston with a population of 12,433 as of the 2012 census, a full eight miles of trails wind from Hammer Street over to Galveston Bay. Holy jogging trails, Batman! Since its inception back in 1961, this beautiful little city has become home to not only the seafood industry, but chemical and oil industries as well as NASA. As intimidating or environmentally unfriendly as those industries might sound, a surprising harmony has been achieved as the city and its local industries work together to remain environmentally proactive and safe. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Seabrook renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.