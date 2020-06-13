Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:21 AM

71 Apartments for rent in Seabrook, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
27 Units Available
Bar Harbor Apartments
2601 North Repsdorph Road, Seabrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$760
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,091
946 sqft
Located in the heart of Clear Lake with close proximity to the water and Kemah Boardwalk. Newly renovated units feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and fireplace. Pool, gym and heated spa. 24-hour concierge.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 12 at 01:01pm
48 Units Available
The Towers Seabrook
3300 Towers Blvd, Seabrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,085
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,593
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,109
1534 sqft
Luxurious units offer concierge lifestyle in seaside community. Internet cafe, tanning bed, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Swimming pool with community area for BBQs and hanging out.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
17 Units Available
Regatta Bay Apartment Homes
2555 Repsdorph Rd, Seabrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$964
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,504
1095 sqft
Set Your Sails Towards Regatta Bay! Regatta Bay Apartments offers spacious one, two, and three bedroom floor plans and were designed with your needs in mind.
Results within 5 miles of Seabrook
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
13 Units Available
Signature Point Apartments
1 Signature Point Dr, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$912
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1199 sqft
Every bedroom has its own walk-in closet.. Wood and tile flooring. Fitness center includes steam room, shower, and private lockers. Lakeside walking and jogging trail.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:21am
Clear Lake
21 Units Available
Lakeshore
16200 Space Center Blvd, Houston, TX
Studio
$820
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$893
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
975 sqft
Conveniently located close to the Bay Brook Mall, NASA Space Center and Kemah Boardwalk. Tenants have access to a gym, tennis court, yoga facilities, pool and BBQ facilities.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:19am
$
Clear Lake
25 Units Available
Regatta Apartments
1315 Nasa Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1310 sqft
Right next to the NASA bypass freeway, close to Johnson Space Center and Baybrook Mall. Apartment homes with vast walk-in closets, GE-activated kitchens and outdoor facilities like resort pools and wooded parks.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:03am
Nassau Bay
34 Units Available
Voyager at Space Center
18101 Point Lookout Dr, Nassau Bay, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1282 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1422 sqft
A quick walk to the Johnson Space Center and only moments from downtown Houston, this gated community boasts a pool, game room, BBQ stations, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Full-size W/D, dual pane windows.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
23 Units Available
Summerbrooke Apartments
1225 Lawrence Rd, Kemah, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living with granite countertops, ceramic tile, nine-foot ceilings and garden tubs. Minutes from the great attractions at the Kemah Boardwalk. On-site amenities include clubhouse, pool, gym and jogging path. E-payments accepted through the online portal.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:21am
$
Clear Lake
41 Units Available
The Falls at Clear Lake
801 E Nasa Pkwy, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$759
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
976 sqft
Conveniently located just off NASA Pkwy, these 1- to 3-bedroom units offer amenities like air conditioning, bathtubs, granite counters, stainless steel and refrigerators. The community offers 24-hour maintenance, a clubhouse and more.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Constellation Pointe
13 Units Available
CP Waterfront
451 Constellation Blvd, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments in gated community with stone fireplace, upgraded kitchen, large patio and onsite swimming pool. Just off I-45 with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Close proximity to Clear Lake Marina.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Webster
21 Units Available
Everwood
444 E Medical Center Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1146 sqft
Fitness center with free weights and kettlebells. Half a dozen pools with options like water volleyball. Poolside shaded cabanas and tanning deck. Fenced pet park with agility equipment. Wood-style flooring and ceramic tile in homes.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Clear Lake
20 Units Available
Wolf Creek
16100 Space Center Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
991 sqft
Prime location near shopping, a police station, and great schools. Smaller community with quite a few long-term residents. Waterscapes found throughout the complex. Even NASA is nearby, and residents have a nice view if a spaceship takes off.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Clear Lake
14 Units Available
The Cove Apartments
2000 Bay Area Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$757
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
1070 sqft
Choose between one or two bedrooms with a patio or balcony and relax by the cozy wood-burning fireplace. A gourmet kitchen and hardwood floors make this a perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
South Shore Harbour and Marina
10 Units Available
The Moorings
601 Enterprise Ave, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$944
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
1171 sqft
Ideally situated in the South Shore Harbour near the South Shore Marina. Comfortable, convenient 1-2 bedroom floor plans with balconies, tiled entries, and more.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Hawthorne At South Shore
1201 Enterprise Ave, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$994
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1136 sqft
Located on South Shore Harbor and within easy reach of I-45. Fully equipped 1-2 bedroom apartments with marina and pool views. Residents' community offers a saltwater swimming pool, poolside kitchen, 24-hour fitness center and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
Nassau Bay
13 Units Available
Bay House
2041 San Sebastian Ct, Nassau Bay, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$924
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1058 sqft
These recently renovated units include hardwood flooring and walk-in closets, and the water bill is covered. It's just moments from the Nassau Space Center and Nassau Bay. Amenities include pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
6 Units Available
Huntcliff
2525 St Christopher Ave, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to I-45 with easy access to the city and the beach. Units have carpet, fireplaces and washer/dryer hookup. Community features a business center, playground and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
$
South Shore Harbour and Marina
25 Units Available
Fairways at South Shore
3045 Marina Bay Dr, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments have stainless steel appliances and brushed nickel details. Hang out in the resort-style swimming pool or hot tub. Located near beautiful Clear Lake and several dining establishments.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
$
29 Units Available
South Shore Lakes
3850 Fm 518 Rd East, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$859
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
984 sqft
Lake-front property. Award-winning apartment community. Four pools, fitness center, putting green and sand volleyball court. Lots of storage. Hardwood floors and designer kitchens. Lush landscaping.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
Century South Shore
2800 E League City Pkwy, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,078
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,543
1292 sqft
Conveniently located off I-45 and within easy reach of downtown Houston. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry amenities. Residential community offers a gym, media room, volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Avenues at Tuscan Lakes
1805 S Egret Bay Blvd, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,148
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1507 sqft
Located just outside the Galveston Corridor. Floor plans include modern kitchens, spacious bathrooms and private patios or balconies. Utility rooms feature washer and dryers. On-site saltwater swimming pool and pet park with leash-free area.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Webster
22 Units Available
Century Edgewater
200 Water St, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$943
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,478
1475 sqft
Out-of-this-world living is found near the NASA Space Center south of Houston. Spacious homes, custom features and thoughtful amenities create an exclusive community like no other.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
Nassau Bay
145 Units Available
The Caroline
1235 East Nasa Parkway, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,425
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1349 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1792 sqft
Now is the time to enjoy luxurious apartment living in Clear Lake, Texas.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
335 Units Available
Domain at Morgan's Landing
3300 Bay Area Blvd., La Porte, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1585 sqft
This is the new face of La Porte: an all-inclusive, luxury apartment community in La Porte, Texas where residents engage in every moment and experience life as it should be…in living color.
City Guide for Seabrook, TX

Seabrook is one of the most scenic cities along the Gulf Coast of Texas! No seriously, it is actually certified as such! Out of 1200 Texas towns, this little gem was awarded and certified as one out of seven Scenic Cities now listed within the state. This is no surprise to locals however, who just grin and nod with the knowledge of just how true that title really is!

Seabrook is a city of 21.3 square miles of wetlands and waterways, 5.7 square miles of which is dry land. Seabrook lies along one of the largest migratory paths in North America for bird populations. Because of this, the city of Seabrook is actually a designated bird sanctuary. Located in Harris County, southeast of Houston with a population of 12,433 as of the 2012 census, a full eight miles of trails wind from Hammer Street over to Galveston Bay. Holy jogging trails, Batman! Since its inception back in 1961, this beautiful little city has become home to not only the seafood industry, but chemical and oil industries as well as NASA. As intimidating or environmentally unfriendly as those industries might sound, a surprising harmony has been achieved as the city and its local industries work together to remain environmentally proactive and safe. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Seabrook, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Seabrook renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

