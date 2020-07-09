2514 Lakeside Drive

Amenities

garage walk in closets pool playground tennis court volleyball court

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage tennis court volleyball court

This fantastic family home in exclusive Lake Cove Harbor is perfect for any family but certainly a multi-generational family as it has 2 full bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms downstairs. Beautiful 2 story entrance with gorgeous hardwoods throughout the formal living, formal dining and large den. This incredible large kitchen has plenty of counter space and storage, gorgeous with a view of your private backyard oasis. Master bedroom is large and private with large walk-in closet and large master bath over looking your private backyard. Upstairs has large game room with 2 more full baths and 3 more bedrooms. The 2 car garage has extended space for storage or work space. All of this within a very short walk to Lake Cove's fantastic park. Community Park includes swimming pool, playground, beach volleyball, lighted tennis courts, Birder's Roost, walking trails, boat launch and more. Highly Acclaimed CCISD schools.