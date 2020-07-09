All apartments in Seabrook
Find more places like 2514 Lakeside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seabrook, TX
/
2514 Lakeside Drive
Last updated August 13 2019 at 6:21 AM

2514 Lakeside Drive

2514 Lakeside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seabrook
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2514 Lakeside Drive, Seabrook, TX 77586

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
tennis court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
This fantastic family home in exclusive Lake Cove Harbor is perfect for any family but certainly a multi-generational family as it has 2 full bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms downstairs. Beautiful 2 story entrance with gorgeous hardwoods throughout the formal living, formal dining and large den. This incredible large kitchen has plenty of counter space and storage, gorgeous with a view of your private backyard oasis. Master bedroom is large and private with large walk-in closet and large master bath over looking your private backyard. Upstairs has large game room with 2 more full baths and 3 more bedrooms. The 2 car garage has extended space for storage or work space. All of this within a very short walk to Lake Cove's fantastic park. Community Park includes swimming pool, playground, beach volleyball, lighted tennis courts, Birder's Roost, walking trails, boat launch and more. Highly Acclaimed CCISD schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2514 Lakeside Drive have any available units?
2514 Lakeside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seabrook, TX.
What amenities does 2514 Lakeside Drive have?
Some of 2514 Lakeside Drive's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2514 Lakeside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2514 Lakeside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2514 Lakeside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2514 Lakeside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seabrook.
Does 2514 Lakeside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2514 Lakeside Drive offers parking.
Does 2514 Lakeside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2514 Lakeside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2514 Lakeside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2514 Lakeside Drive has a pool.
Does 2514 Lakeside Drive have accessible units?
No, 2514 Lakeside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2514 Lakeside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2514 Lakeside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2514 Lakeside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2514 Lakeside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bar Harbor Apartments
2601 North Repsdorph Road
Seabrook, TX 77586
Regatta Bay Apartment Homes
2555 Repsdorph Rd
Seabrook, TX 77586
The Towers Seabrook
3300 Towers Blvd
Seabrook, TX 77586
Bay Park
3520 Nasa Pkwy
Seabrook, TX 77586

Similar Pages

Seabrook 1 BedroomsSeabrook 2 Bedrooms
Seabrook Apartments with GymSeabrook Apartments with Parking
Seabrook Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TX
Texas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAngleton, TXClute, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TX
Bellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXFreeport, TXRichwood, TXNassau Bay, TXDayton, TXHitchcock, TXManvel, TXMont Belvieu, TXCrosby, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine