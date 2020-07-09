2318 Palm Circle Circle

Convenient location. Well maintained home with nice open split floor plan. Large master bedroom and closet. Additional sitting room off of living room. Oversized tandem garage. Backyard features newly replastered pool and fence. Large patio great for entertaining. Pool maintenance and yard maintenance included. Make your appointment today to see what this home has to offer your family.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
