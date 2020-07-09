2318 Palm Circle Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Convenient location. Well maintained home with nice open split floor plan. Large master bedroom and closet. Additional sitting room off of living room. Oversized tandem garage. Backyard features newly replastered pool and fence. Large patio great for entertaining. Pool maintenance and yard maintenance included. Make your appointment today to see what this home has to offer your family.