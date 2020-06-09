All apartments in Scenic Oaks
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:06 AM

28822 benedikt path

28822 Benedikt Path · (210) 695-4850
Location

28822 Benedikt Path, Scenic Oaks, TX 78006

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,095

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2949 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Absolutely Stunning, Rare 1-Story, 4 Beds, 3 Bath, Study, Flex/Media Rm, Oversized 4 Car Garage Home in Highly Desirable Balcones Creek & Boerne ISD! Huge Gourmet Kitchen With Island, Lots of White Silestone Counters & White Kitchen Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Cooking. Fantastic Master Suite With Luxury Bath, Large Separate Shower & Soothing Garden Tub! Large Family Room With Gas Fireplace! Covered Patio on Greenbelt - Perfect for entertaining! Full Auto Sprinkler system & Water Softener. Application and $75 Application Fee Required for everyone over 18 years and older. Background, employment, and Credit will be checked. Total Earnings must be 3 times the lease payment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28822 benedikt path have any available units?
28822 benedikt path has a unit available for $3,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28822 benedikt path have?
Some of 28822 benedikt path's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28822 benedikt path currently offering any rent specials?
28822 benedikt path isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28822 benedikt path pet-friendly?
No, 28822 benedikt path is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scenic Oaks.
Does 28822 benedikt path offer parking?
Yes, 28822 benedikt path does offer parking.
Does 28822 benedikt path have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28822 benedikt path does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28822 benedikt path have a pool?
No, 28822 benedikt path does not have a pool.
Does 28822 benedikt path have accessible units?
No, 28822 benedikt path does not have accessible units.
Does 28822 benedikt path have units with dishwashers?
No, 28822 benedikt path does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28822 benedikt path have units with air conditioning?
No, 28822 benedikt path does not have units with air conditioning.
