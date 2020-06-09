28822 benedikt path

Amenities

Absolutely Stunning, Rare 1-Story, 4 Beds, 3 Bath, Study, Flex/Media Rm, Oversized 4 Car Garage Home in Highly Desirable Balcones Creek & Boerne ISD! Huge Gourmet Kitchen With Island, Lots of White Silestone Counters & White Kitchen Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Cooking. Fantastic Master Suite With Luxury Bath, Large Separate Shower & Soothing Garden Tub! Large Family Room With Gas Fireplace! Covered Patio on Greenbelt - Perfect for entertaining! Full Auto Sprinkler system & Water Softener. Application and $75 Application Fee Required for everyone over 18 years and older. Background, employment, and Credit will be checked. Total Earnings must be 3 times the lease payment.