Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated range

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful, completely remodeled home. Solid stone, Texas style exterior. Tons of garden/yard space to plant or to just run around in. Open, airy great room with cathedral ceilings for added sense of space. Sparkling, white kitchen with huge, apron sink, dishwasher, smooth top range and breakfast bar. Gorgeous, drift wood, laminate flooring throughout (concrete in 2nd bedroom). Brand new, spacious full bathroom. Huge master closet and large, functional utility room. Don't miss this one!