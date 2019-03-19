All apartments in Savannah
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

912 Charleston Lane

912 Charleston Lane · No Longer Available
Location

912 Charleston Lane, Savannah, TX 76227
Savannah

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous 4 bedroom,2.5 bath, 2 car garage in a resort style master planned community with water park, swim pool, gorgeous clubhouse, two lighted tennis courts, two soccer fields, and playgrounds. Large kitchen with island, 42 inch cabinets and stainless steel appliances, breakfast with seating, living with wood flooring and gas log fireplace, formal dining with high ceiling, spacious master down with separate shower, dual vanities & 2 walk in closets, game room and 3 spacious bedrooms with walk in closets are up, front and back balconies, covered patio and porch. Owner pays HOA fee...A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 Charleston Lane have any available units?
912 Charleston Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savannah, TX.
What amenities does 912 Charleston Lane have?
Some of 912 Charleston Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 Charleston Lane currently offering any rent specials?
912 Charleston Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 Charleston Lane pet-friendly?
No, 912 Charleston Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 912 Charleston Lane offer parking?
Yes, 912 Charleston Lane offers parking.
Does 912 Charleston Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 912 Charleston Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 Charleston Lane have a pool?
Yes, 912 Charleston Lane has a pool.
Does 912 Charleston Lane have accessible units?
No, 912 Charleston Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 912 Charleston Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 912 Charleston Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 912 Charleston Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 912 Charleston Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Collin County Community College District