912 Charleston Lane

Gorgeous 4 bedroom,2.5 bath, 2 car garage in a resort style master planned community with water park, swim pool, gorgeous clubhouse, two lighted tennis courts, two soccer fields, and playgrounds. Large kitchen with island, 42 inch cabinets and stainless steel appliances, breakfast with seating, living with wood flooring and gas log fireplace, formal dining with high ceiling, spacious master down with separate shower, dual vanities & 2 walk in closets, game room and 3 spacious bedrooms with walk in closets are up, front and back balconies, covered patio and porch. Owner pays HOA fee...A must see!