716 Whitemarsh Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 2 story house in Savannah! As you walk in the front door, you will be greeted by an office with french doors on your left and a full bedroom and bathroom on your right. A large under-the-stairs closet is also located off of the entryway. The living room and open kitchen are great for entertaining guests. Laminate flooring and ceramic tile are throughout the house. Upstairs you will find three other bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and the utility room. After enjoying the inside, you can go outside to the large covered patio or make your way to the community water park. Available for immediate move-in.