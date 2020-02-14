All apartments in Savannah
Find more places like 716 Whitemarsh Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Savannah, TX
/
716 Whitemarsh Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:59 AM

716 Whitemarsh Drive

716 Whitemarsh Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

716 Whitemarsh Drive, Savannah, TX 76227
Savannah

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 story house in Savannah! As you walk in the front door, you will be greeted by an office with french doors on your left and a full bedroom and bathroom on your right. A large under-the-stairs closet is also located off of the entryway. The living room and open kitchen are great for entertaining guests. Laminate flooring and ceramic tile are throughout the house. Upstairs you will find three other bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and the utility room. After enjoying the inside, you can go outside to the large covered patio or make your way to the community water park. Available for immediate move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 Whitemarsh Drive have any available units?
716 Whitemarsh Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savannah, TX.
What amenities does 716 Whitemarsh Drive have?
Some of 716 Whitemarsh Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 Whitemarsh Drive currently offering any rent specials?
716 Whitemarsh Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 Whitemarsh Drive pet-friendly?
No, 716 Whitemarsh Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 716 Whitemarsh Drive offer parking?
Yes, 716 Whitemarsh Drive offers parking.
Does 716 Whitemarsh Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 716 Whitemarsh Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 Whitemarsh Drive have a pool?
No, 716 Whitemarsh Drive does not have a pool.
Does 716 Whitemarsh Drive have accessible units?
No, 716 Whitemarsh Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 716 Whitemarsh Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 716 Whitemarsh Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 716 Whitemarsh Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 716 Whitemarsh Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXProsper, TXLittle Elm, TXCelina, TXAubrey, TXThe Colony, TXPilot Point, TX
Hickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXAddison, TXFairview, TXAnna, TXFarmers Branch, TXSouthlake, TXKrum, TXMelissa, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District