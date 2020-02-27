All apartments in Savannah
Last updated February 27 2020 at 9:43 PM

1228 Hayden Lane

1228 Hayden Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1228 Hayden Lane, Savannah, TX 76227
Savannah

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Two weeks free rent with a March 1st move-in! Looking for a newly updated Modern Farmhouse with loads of room? Welcome Home! Four bedrooms, plus study, plus loft area, plus sunroom means everyone has their space! Plus 3.5 baths! Master down and the study could also serve as a first floor nursery! Bedroom Four has a private bath for multi-generational families. Hardwood floors, granite, new gas stove, new dishwasher and microwave, white cabinets, and vinyl plank flooring. New Modern Farmhouse light fixtures, amazing sunroom, great schools with loads of amenities: waterslide, pools, basketball courts, tennis courts, clubhouse, workout facility, walking trails, parks, etc., etc! Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1228 Hayden Lane have any available units?
1228 Hayden Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savannah, TX.
What amenities does 1228 Hayden Lane have?
Some of 1228 Hayden Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1228 Hayden Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1228 Hayden Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1228 Hayden Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1228 Hayden Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 1228 Hayden Lane offer parking?
No, 1228 Hayden Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1228 Hayden Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1228 Hayden Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1228 Hayden Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1228 Hayden Lane has a pool.
Does 1228 Hayden Lane have accessible units?
No, 1228 Hayden Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1228 Hayden Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1228 Hayden Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1228 Hayden Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1228 Hayden Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

