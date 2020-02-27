1228 Hayden Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym pool tennis court

Two weeks free rent with a March 1st move-in! Looking for a newly updated Modern Farmhouse with loads of room? Welcome Home! Four bedrooms, plus study, plus loft area, plus sunroom means everyone has their space! Plus 3.5 baths! Master down and the study could also serve as a first floor nursery! Bedroom Four has a private bath for multi-generational families. Hardwood floors, granite, new gas stove, new dishwasher and microwave, white cabinets, and vinyl plank flooring. New Modern Farmhouse light fixtures, amazing sunroom, great schools with loads of amenities: waterslide, pools, basketball courts, tennis courts, clubhouse, workout facility, walking trails, parks, etc., etc! Call today!