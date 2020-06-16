800 N 3RD Street

Amenities

One unit available now! Berkshire Townhomes is a newer town home complex that was built in 2019. The master suite is downstairs along with the kitchen and living room. Two additional bedrooms and a bathroom are located upstairs. Luxury vinyl flooring in main areas and carpet in bedrooms. Spray foam insulated with 2x6 walls which will result in low utility cost. Includes -Refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and stove-oven combo. Granite counters, All LED lighting, 100% Exterior brick, Front and back doors, Rear entry parking and white custom cabinets. Visit WWW.BERKSHIRE-TOWNHOMES.COM for more information and to apply.