Last updated May 14 2020 at 8:49 AM

800 N 3RD Street

800 N 3rd St · (940) 999-7603
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

800 N 3rd St, Sanger, TX 76266

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 107 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1254 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
One unit available now! Berkshire Townhomes is a newer town home complex that was built in 2019. The master suite is downstairs along with the kitchen and living room. Two additional bedrooms and a bathroom are located upstairs. Luxury vinyl flooring in main areas and carpet in bedrooms. Spray foam insulated with 2x6 walls which will result in low utility cost. Includes -Refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and stove-oven combo. Granite counters, All LED lighting, 100% Exterior brick, Front and back doors, Rear entry parking and white custom cabinets. Visit WWW.BERKSHIRE-TOWNHOMES.COM for more information and to apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 N 3RD Street have any available units?
800 N 3RD Street has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 800 N 3RD Street have?
Some of 800 N 3RD Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 N 3RD Street currently offering any rent specials?
800 N 3RD Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 N 3RD Street pet-friendly?
No, 800 N 3RD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanger.
Does 800 N 3RD Street offer parking?
Yes, 800 N 3RD Street does offer parking.
Does 800 N 3RD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 N 3RD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 N 3RD Street have a pool?
No, 800 N 3RD Street does not have a pool.
Does 800 N 3RD Street have accessible units?
No, 800 N 3RD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 800 N 3RD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 N 3RD Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 800 N 3RD Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 800 N 3RD Street does not have units with air conditioning.
