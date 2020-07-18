All apartments in San Angelo
717 N Jefferson St
717 N Jefferson St

717 N Jefferson St · No Longer Available
717 N Jefferson St, San Angelo, TX 76901

hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
fireplace
hardwood floors
parking
garage
Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout this cozy home brings a feeling of warmth and welcoming from your first step inside. The living area features unique shelves built into the wall, creating more space for organization and opening up the room. The kitchen leads to the back of the house where another room was added on. This space is all windows, bringing in large amounts of natural lighting, making it the perfect sun room to house plants or simply to relax in. No pets are allowed in this home.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

