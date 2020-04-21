All apartments in San Angelo
Last updated April 28 2020 at 9:45 PM

714 Penhurst Court

714 Penhurst Ct · (325) 212-5734
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

714 Penhurst Ct, San Angelo, TX 76901

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1588 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice Bluffs home located close to shopping, the new HEB is right down the street, food, tons of new restaurants in a great shopping center, with both Bonham and TLCA right around the corner. In a quite, easy going cul-de-sac, energy efficient built, with custom rock and brick work. Beautiful laminate dark wood floors throughout the entire house with tile in the kitchen/dining areas. Great back patio as well. We do have a $40 non refundable application fee for per person on the lease. Pets allowed with a $500 pet fee per pet ($350 is non refundable and $150 could be refundable)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 500
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 714 Penhurst Court have any available units?
714 Penhurst Court has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Angelo, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Angelo Rent Report.
What amenities does 714 Penhurst Court have?
Some of 714 Penhurst Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 714 Penhurst Court currently offering any rent specials?
714 Penhurst Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 Penhurst Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 714 Penhurst Court is pet friendly.
Does 714 Penhurst Court offer parking?
No, 714 Penhurst Court does not offer parking.
Does 714 Penhurst Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 714 Penhurst Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 Penhurst Court have a pool?
No, 714 Penhurst Court does not have a pool.
Does 714 Penhurst Court have accessible units?
No, 714 Penhurst Court does not have accessible units.
Does 714 Penhurst Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 714 Penhurst Court does not have units with dishwashers.
