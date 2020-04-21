All apartments in San Angelo
Find more places like 1223 Wallace Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Angelo, TX
/
1223 Wallace Ln
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

1223 Wallace Ln

1223 Wallace Ln · (325) 400-3174
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Angelo
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1223 Wallace Ln, San Angelo, TX 76905

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1667 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Welcome to 1223 Wallace Lane, a 5 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home located in the friendly Paulann West subdivision. Minutes from GAFB, and a short walk to the exemplary rated Holiman Elementary School and the new Producers Park, this home offers many amenities for your comfort and convenience. Split bedrooms, ceiling fans. fireplace, pass thru from living room to kitchen, pantry, all electric w/heat pump, covered patio, privacy fenced back yard and auto garage door openers add to the home's comfort and convenience. Owner says sorry, no pets. Available April 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1223 Wallace Ln have any available units?
1223 Wallace Ln has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Angelo, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Angelo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1223 Wallace Ln have?
Some of 1223 Wallace Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1223 Wallace Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1223 Wallace Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1223 Wallace Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1223 Wallace Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1223 Wallace Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1223 Wallace Ln does offer parking.
Does 1223 Wallace Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1223 Wallace Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1223 Wallace Ln have a pool?
No, 1223 Wallace Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1223 Wallace Ln have accessible units?
No, 1223 Wallace Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1223 Wallace Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1223 Wallace Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1223 Wallace Ln?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

River Ranch
4225 S Jackson St
San Angelo, TX 76903
Harvard House
2465 Harvard Avenue
San Angelo, TX 76904
Arden Ridge Apartments
3801 Arden Rd
San Angelo, TX 76901
Park on Paint Rock
850 Paint Rock Rd
San Angelo, TX 76903
Arroyo Square
3210 Clare Drive
San Angelo, TX 76904
Boulevard Apartments
6133 Sherwood Way
San Angelo, TX 76901
Cielo Vista
34 Cielo Vista Plz
San Angelo, TX 76904
Plaza Square Apartments
4001 Sul Ross St
San Angelo, TX 76904

Similar Pages

San Angelo 2 BedroomsSan Angelo Apartments with Balcony
San Angelo Apartments with ParkingSan Angelo Dog Friendly Apartments
San Angelo Pet Friendly Places

Apartments Near Colleges

Angelo State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity