1223 Wallace Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony dogs allowed garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Welcome to 1223 Wallace Lane, a 5 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home located in the friendly Paulann West subdivision. Minutes from GAFB, and a short walk to the exemplary rated Holiman Elementary School and the new Producers Park, this home offers many amenities for your comfort and convenience. Split bedrooms, ceiling fans. fireplace, pass thru from living room to kitchen, pantry, all electric w/heat pump, covered patio, privacy fenced back yard and auto garage door openers add to the home's comfort and convenience. Owner says sorry, no pets. Available April 1st.