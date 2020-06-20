1206 Wallace Ln

Amenities

dogs allowed ceiling fan carpet

Immaculate spacious home in popular Paulann West, close to exemplary rated Holiman Elementary, new Producers Park and under 10 minutes to Goodfellow. Energy efficient (all electric,) neutral colors, Stainmaster carpet throughout, ceiling fans in each bedroom, spacious kitchen with large corner pantry, auto door opener, and nice size privacy fenced back yard. One small dog may be allowed, subject to additional fees and property managers' approval. Property owned by Licensed TX RE Broker and Agent. For more info and appointments, visit www.SanAngeloRentals.com.