San Angelo, TX
1206 Wallace Ln
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

1206 Wallace Ln

1206 Wallace Ln · (325) 400-3174
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1206 Wallace Ln, San Angelo, TX 76905

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1667 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dogs allowed
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Immaculate spacious home in popular Paulann West, close to exemplary rated Holiman Elementary, new Producers Park and under 10 minutes to Goodfellow. Energy efficient (all electric,) neutral colors, Stainmaster carpet throughout, ceiling fans in each bedroom, spacious kitchen with large corner pantry, auto door opener, and nice size privacy fenced back yard. One small dog may be allowed, subject to additional fees and property managers' approval. Property owned by Licensed TX RE Broker and Agent. For more info and appointments, visit www.SanAngeloRentals.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 Wallace Ln have any available units?
1206 Wallace Ln has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Angelo, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Angelo Rent Report.
Is 1206 Wallace Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1206 Wallace Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 Wallace Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1206 Wallace Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1206 Wallace Ln offer parking?
No, 1206 Wallace Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1206 Wallace Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1206 Wallace Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 Wallace Ln have a pool?
No, 1206 Wallace Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1206 Wallace Ln have accessible units?
No, 1206 Wallace Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 Wallace Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1206 Wallace Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1206 Wallace Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1206 Wallace Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
