2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:16 PM
140 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Saginaw, TX
Ruston
500 Ridgecrest Cir, Saginaw, TX
2 Bedrooms
$960
930 sqft
Ruston Apartments will place our residents peacefully in Saginaw, Texas, north of the hustle and bustle of downtown Fort Worth but close to major thoroughfares, offering easy access to employment and entertainment alike.
Longhorn Crossing
1101 Longhorn Rd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1157 sqft
Just off I-820 and I-35W. Easy to access from Downtown Fort Worth. On-site amenities include a picnic area and fitness center. Each apartment features a balcony or patio, coffered ceilings, and faux wood plank flooring.
Diamond Hill-Jarvis
Northwood
4301 Weber St, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$835
980 sqft
Explore Northwood Apartments today and find your next place to call home. We offer a gated, pet friendly community located just north of vibrant Fort Worth, TX.
Fossil
The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1079 sqft
Look no further for great apartment living.
Cortland Presidio East
2322 Presidio Vista Dr, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
1177 sqft
Pet-friendly community located just off I-35W in North Fort Worth. Units feature fully equipped kitchens with wine racks, raised ceilings, built-in bookcases and hardwood floors.
Fairway Bend
Cortland Fossil Creek
6101 N Riverside Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1115 sqft
Excellent location off of I-35W, and next to the Golf Club at Fossil Creek. Units include laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community has BBQ grills, parking, pool table, pool and trash valet.
Olympus 7th Street
2601 W 7th St, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,446
1193 sqft
Shimmering pool with brick sundeck. Fitness center well-equipped for strength training. Two-tone paint and crown molding for stylish home interiors. Walk to Trinity Park.
Far Greater Northside
Marine Park Apartments
3144 NW 33rd St, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
717 sqft
Come home to Marine Park Apartments in Fort Worth, TX, a gated and pet friendly community located just north of vibrant Fort Worth, TX. A relaxed lifestyle is at your fingertips when you choose Marine Park Apartments.
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
1109 sqft
Live your best life inside one of our 300 studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments where luxurious finishes and first-rate fixtures guarantee your wellbeing.
Scenic Bluff
The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1176 sqft
New homes that come fully furnished. Residents get access to a gym and pool. Close to I-35W. Near Riverside Park and Martin House Brewing Company. Within minutes of downtown Fort Worth.
Fairway Bend
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
1132 sqft
Located on the Golf Club at Fossil Creek with spectacular views of the course. Easy access to 820 and I-35W. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, modern finishes. Enjoy the pool, coffee bar and 24-hour gym.
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1222 sqft
Open kitchens, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and kitchen islands. Spacious bathrooms and walk-in closets. Conveniently located with easy access to restaurants, retail, nightlife, and 7th Avenue.
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,676
1257 sqft
Just steps from the Montgomery Plaza and numerous shopping, dining and entertainment venues along 7th Avenue. 1-3 bedroom units include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Gym, pool and internet cafe on-site.
Monticello Crossroads
180 Saint Donovan St, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1004 sqft
Monticello Crossroads introduces a fresh approach to apartment living. If you're looking for a quality lifestyle in Ft.
Downtown Fort Worth
Parker House
250 West Lancaster Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1288 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available.
Republic Park Vista
8625 Ray White Rd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1007 sqft
North of Forth Worth near Keller, Republic Park Vista is sure to wow residents, from the in-unit laundry and hardwood floors to the car wash area and 24-hr gym. Near I-35W and I-820.
Fossil
Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1100 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a secure gated complex north of Forth Worth. Close to the I-35 and 15 minutes from downtown by car. Residents have access to gardens, clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center
Villa Lago
8201 Boat Club Rd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1059 sqft
Beautiful community with lavish resort-like pool, clubhouse, dog park and 24-hour fitness center. Modern interiors with all-black appliances, incredible views and open floor plans. Minutes from Lake Worth.
Far Greater Northside
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1046 sqft
Welcome to Marine Creek Apartment Homes, the premier apartments in Fort Worth, Texas. Featuring spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes, our pet friendly community offers a variety of modern amenities and conveniences to our residents.
Northbrook
The Atlantic Station
2650 Western Center Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1010 sqft
Just moments from I-35 and the great dining and shopping that comes along with it, this community offers residents a gym, hot tub, coffee bar and volleyball court. Beautiful stainless steel appliances in unit.
Monterra Village by Hillwood
8301 Monterra Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1108 sqft
Residents can enjoy beautiful prairie views and easy access to shopping and dining at Alliance Town Center. Pet-friendly property features coffee bar, gym, and game room. Units are smoke-free and have washer/dryer hookups.
The Wyatt at Presidio Junction
2301 Presidio Vista Dr, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1101 sqft
Luxury community features a spa, cyber cafe, fitness center with free weights and two pet parks. Enjoy the beach volleyball court and clubhouse, too! Great location close to shops and dining.
Tall Grass Village
3350 Amador Dr, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1197 sqft
Minutes from Alliance Town Center. Private use coffee bar with Starbucks, clubroom and resort-style pool area provided. Beautiful interiors with private balconies or patios. Connected to 50 miles of trails.
Downtown Fort Worth
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1301 sqft
Less than a mile to Sundance Square. Central resort-style pool with sundeck. 24-hour fitness center with full cardio theater. Affordable housing community.
