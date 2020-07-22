Apartment List
76 Apartments for rent in Sachse, TX with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Sachse offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and ... Read Guide >
Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
11 Units Available
Woodbridge Villas
7920 Country Club Dr, Sachse, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,167
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,446
1193 sqft
Discover Woodbridge Villas, the best kept secret in luxury apartments in Sachse, TX and newest addition to the Dayrise Residential family.
Results within 1 mile of Sachse
Last updated April 8 at 12:16 AM
239 Units Available
Harmony
11010 Harmony Hill Ln, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$968
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1440 sqft
The brand-new Harmony Luxury Apartments offers an elevated way of living. Located in Rowlett, Texas on the George Bush Turnpike, Harmony delivers open and spacious one-, two,-, and three- bedroom apartment homes.
Results within 5 miles of Sachse
Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
39 Units Available
The Hendry Apartment Homes
1759 W Campbell Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,248
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,152
1833 sqft
This brand new luxury community offers stainless steel appliances and crown molding in their 16 different floor plans. Firewheel Town Center is minutes away. The pet-friendly community offers a rooftop pool and valet dry cleaning.
Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
55 Units Available
Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way, Wylie, TX
Studio
$1,080
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,165
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1124 sqft
Style, substance, and comfortability are the pillars of quality living at Seventy8 and Westgate. Our extraordinary Wylie apartments are located at the intersection of Interstate 78 and S.
Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
69 Units Available
Freeman
Jefferson Woodlands
4501 North Garland Avenue, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,149
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,973
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,558
1410 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. Jefferson Woodlands features the newest lakeside apartments for rent in Garland, TX.
Last updated July 22 at 12:18 PM
$
63 Units Available
The Mansions on the Lake
1600 N President George Bush Hwy, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,331
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to the Mansions on the Lake! Coming home to resort-style living means every dayfeels like a holiday. Whether its a refreshing swimafter work or a weekend pool party, time spent outsideis genuinely relaxing.
Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
113 Units Available
Alta Spring Creek
6310 Naaman Forest Blvd, Garland, TX
Studio
$1,141
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,247
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1193 sqft
Set in a refreshing landscape, Alta Spring Creek's relaxed, modern living spaces deliver on the promise of a down-to-earth lifestyle without the long commute.One Month Free on All Apartments. Contact us today!
Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
70 Units Available
Gateway Crossing
380 Vistacourt Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$936
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,421
1463 sqft
Situated alongside the President George Bush Turnpike, this brand new property makes it easy for residents to get wherever they're going. Onsite pool, coffee bar and clubhouse. Units have walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
36 Units Available
Stoneleigh on Spring Creek
5501 Naaman Forest Blvd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$977
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community is near major employers and new shopping. Homes offer a patio or balcony, 9-foot ceilings, a breakfast bar and lots of storage. On-site amenities include grilling area, hot tubs and four pools.
Last updated July 22 at 12:16 PM
55 Units Available
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1186 sqft
Welcome to Pecan Knoll and Broadway Manor Apartments in Garland, Texas! When you step into our community, you will feel the charm of our peaceful atmosphere immediately.
Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
5 Units Available
River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd, Wylie, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River Oaks Apartments in Wylie. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
7 Units Available
Holford
Amberly Village
2735 N Garland Ave, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1296 sqft
Spacious homes with faux wood flooring and walk-in closets. Relax in the on-site hot tub or swim in the pool when not busy. Enjoy the amenities at nearby Holford Park. Near Bush Turnpike.
Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
8 Units Available
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Station
351 N 5th St, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$856
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1031 sqft
Wonderful location next to the Downtown Garland DART light rail station. Walkable neighborhood. Community features a gorgeous pool, cyber cafe and modern exercise room. In-unit W/D, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
18 Units Available
Shiloh Oaks
2379 Apollo Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,102
937 sqft
Luxury community with parking, pool, playground, and gym. Units include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and fireplace. This community is located in Garland, off N Garland Ave. and close to the Curtis Culwell Center.
Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
17 Units Available
Carriage Homes on the Lake
3232 N Garland Ave, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,280
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1186 sqft
A beautiful community with a resort-like feel. This gated area offers a poolside and internet cafe, private conference room, and a large pool. A private community lake is available. Updated interiors with lots of storage.
Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
1 Unit Available
Waters Edge Villas
5501 Lakeview Pkwy, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
935 sqft
At Waters Edge Villas in Rowlett, TX we offer a 1, and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Our goal is to give residents more time to enjoy a community of friends, family and neighbors.
Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
1 Unit Available
Lakeshore Villa
5304 Edgewater Dr, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$879
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Lake Ray Hubbard in Rowlett Texas, where a shimmering lake and intoxicating afternoon breeze are the essences of home at Lakeshore Villa Apartments.
Last updated January 3 at 10:50 PM
Contact for Availability
Country Club Condos
1701 E Centerville Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$869
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
1095 sqft
Smoke-free apartments with well-equipped kitchens, high-speed internet access and private balconies. Recreation amenities include a pool and children's playground. Just minutes away from the Hillside Academy for Excellence.
Results within 10 miles of Sachse
Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
7 Units Available
Sheridan Park
2001 E Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1260 sqft
Prime central location close to downtown Plano and Highway 75. One-, two- and three-bedroom homes with private backyards, faux wood flooring, raised ceilings and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
49 Units Available
Jefferson Vantage
2810 Routh Creek Parkway, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,289
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1433 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. Earthy and modern, Jefferson Vantage is a refined lodge with a view.
Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
27 Units Available
The Cortona
325 Murray Farm Dr, Fairview, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,032
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with vaulted ceilings and gourmet kitchens. Pet-friendly. Tenants have access to a resort-style pool and barbecue area. Near the shopping, dining and entertainment at Fairview Town Center. Close to US 75.
Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
19 Units Available
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1301 sqft
A luxury community in the heart of Allen. Community features include a resident clubhouse, fantastic gym, and a resort-style pool. Short-term leases available. Controlled access. Modern interiors with ample space and storage.
Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
108 Units Available
Cue Galatyn Station
2305 Plaza Boulevard, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,169
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
1365 sqft
Welcome to Cue Galatyn Station Apartments, the premier apartments for rent in Richardson, Texas! As a resident, you'll enjoy modern interior design in our one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with an extensive selection of unparalleled
Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
28 Units Available
Downtown Plano
Junction 15
930 E 15th St, Plano, TX
Studio
$1,000
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,584
1218 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in historic downtown Plano, TX. Walk to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Pet-friendly living with modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Easy access to Central Expressway and public transit.
City Guide for Sachse, TX

Sachse: The town that started out with a land purchase by a 25-year-old man, and one that began growing when that man had to sell acres of land to cover the bond of a fleeing convict.

Though the story of Sachse's founder, William Sachse, losing land due to signing the bond of a convict who would eventually flee makes the town sound dangerous and exhilarating, the story of the town being founded around a cotton mill expresses its level of danger a bit more. Sachse, though it has a relatively dense population, actually is a quaint little city where people can sit back and relax. The city's website literally brags about the winner of the state's backhoe competition living there. Yeah, it's that kind of exciting. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Sachse, TX

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Sachse offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Sachse. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Sachse can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

