1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:19 PM
154 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sachse, TX
$
30 Units Available
Olympus Woodbridge
7700 Cody Ln, Sachse, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,007
785 sqft
Modern living near SR-78. Granite counters and designer kitchens. Walk-in closets. Community features clubhouse, game room and pool. Residents enjoy concierge service. Garage parking available.
13 Units Available
Woodbridge Villas
7920 Country Club Dr, Sachse, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,042
711 sqft
Discover Woodbridge Villas, the best kept secret in luxury apartments in Sachse, TX and newest addition to the Dayrise Residential family.
Results within 1 mile of Sachse
$
75 Units Available
Parkside at Firewheel Apartments
305 River Fern Ave, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
805 sqft
Attractive apartment community featuring courtyards with foundations. Situated within walking distance of Firewheel Town Center. Amenities include hardwood-style floors, ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Swimming pool with sundeck and fitness studio available on-site.
239 Units Available
Harmony
11010 Harmony Hill Ln, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$968
697 sqft
The brand-new Harmony Luxury Apartments offers an elevated way of living. Located in Rowlett, Texas on the George Bush Turnpike, Harmony delivers open and spacious one-, two,-, and three- bedroom apartment homes.
Results within 5 miles of Sachse
$
60 Units Available
Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way, Wylie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
879 sqft
Style, substance, and comfortability are the pillars of quality living at Seventy8 and Westgate. Our extraordinary Wylie apartments are located at the intersection of Interstate 78 and S.
$
124 Units Available
The Mansions on the Lake
1600 N President George Bush Hwy, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,301
812 sqft
Welcome home to the Mansions on the Lake! Coming home to resort-style living means every dayfeels like a holiday. Whether its a refreshing swimafter work or a weekend pool party, time spent outsideis genuinely relaxing.
58 Units Available
The Mansions at Spring Creek
6221 Naaman Forest Blvd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
683 sqft
Numerous amenities including community events, gourmet coffee bars, concierge service and outdoor entertainment space. Located minutes from Spring Creek Forest Preserve. Eco-friendly, no-smoking environment. Spacious interiors.
37 Units Available
The Towers at Spring Creek
6305 N President George Bush Hwy, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,032
728 sqft
Luxury living minutes from Downtown Rockwall. Beautiful craftsmanship throughout. A private indoor tanning facility, cyber lounge, multi-level parking and community events. Spacious interiors with resort-style amenities.
$
15 Units Available
Shiloh Oaks
2379 Apollo Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
680 sqft
Luxury community with parking, pool, playground, and gym. Units include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and fireplace. This community is located in Garland, off N Garland Ave. and close to the Curtis Culwell Center.
Crowley Park
23 Units Available
Canterbury Courts
2600 E Renner Rd, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,068
719 sqft
Located close to freeways US 75 and 190 as well as UT, shopping malls and restaurants. Full-size W/D connections, private patios/balconies and huge tubs. Media room, cafe and swimming pool on premises.
38 Units Available
Equinox on the Park
6200 N Shiloh Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
827 sqft
Just minutes from the Firewheel Town Center area. On-site fitness facility, pet play area, two pools and a business center. Garages provided. Homes offer spacious layouts, washer and dryer connections, and vaulted ceilings.
$
12 Units Available
Spring Pointe
3501 N Jupiter Rd, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,110
743 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Spring Pointe is a pet-friendly community featuring newly renovated and spacious one bedrooms and two-bedroom apartments.
13 Units Available
The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy, Wylie, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
817 sqft
Just steps from Founder's Park and close to the theater, dozens of restaurants and Woodbridge Crossing shopping center. This pet-friendly community offers everything you need, including a clubhouse, media room, swimming pool and fitness center.
48 Units Available
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
671 sqft
Welcome to Pecan Knoll and Broadway Manor Apartments in Garland, Texas! When you step into our community, you will feel the charm of our peaceful atmosphere immediately.
$
Apollo
25 Units Available
Nova Park Apartment Homes
4622 N Jupiter Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
700 sqft
Quality apartment homes with modern espresso cabinetry, gourmet kitchens and a private patio/balcony. Enjoy a coffee cafe, jogging trail and business center on-site. Near Spring Creek Forest Preserve.
$
11 Units Available
Carriage Homes on the Lake
3232 N Garland Ave, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
859 sqft
A beautiful community with a resort-like feel. This gated area offers a poolside and internet cafe, private conference room, and a large pool. A private community lake is available. Updated interiors with lots of storage.
$
86 Units Available
Gateway Crossing
380 Vistacourt Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,016
691 sqft
Situated alongside the President George Bush Turnpike, this brand new property makes it easy for residents to get wherever they're going. Onsite pool, coffee bar and clubhouse. Units have walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
7 Units Available
River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd, Wylie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
756 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River Oaks Apartments in Wylie. View photos, descriptions and more!
29 Units Available
Stoneleigh on Spring Creek
5501 Naaman Forest Blvd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$956
732 sqft
This pet-friendly community is near major employers and new shopping. Homes offer a patio or balcony, 9-foot ceilings, a breakfast bar and lots of storage. On-site amenities include grilling area, hot tubs and four pools.
$
Freeman
67 Units Available
Jefferson Woodlands
4501 North Garland Avenue, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,292
799 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. Jefferson Woodlands features the newest lakeside apartments for rent in Garland, TX.
22 Units Available
Village of Rowlett
4500 SOUTHRIDGE DR, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,167
707 sqft
Tree-lined neighborhood near Coyle Middle School and Herfurth Park. Two-story townhomes with designer finishes, wood-style flooring, private terraces, tile backsplashes, built-in USB ports, and stainless steel appliances.
$
15 Units Available
Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St, Wylie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,044
857 sqft
The Parc at Wylie can provide you with more than just your home. Our beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments offers spacious walk-in closets, gourmet kitchens with breakfast bars, lofty nine foot ceilings, and washers & dryers in the units.
28 Units Available
Terra Lago
9701 Terra Lago Court, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,140
855 sqft
Offering a series of one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, this apartment complex provides amenities like granite countertops, ceiling fans, 2" faux wood blinds, and more. Select units offer islands and walk-in closets.
$
29 Units Available
Breckinridge Point
4250 E Renner Rd, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
780 sqft
Fitness center with cardio theater, free weights, spinning room. Luxury pool with lap lanes. Cabanas with cushioned lounge chairs. Generous in-home storage, with options like kitchen pantries and off-balcony storage in addition to walk-in closets with every floor plan.
