341 Gladstone Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

1 story LENNAR home, 4 bed 2.5 bath, formal dining room, fireplace & covered patio! Brushed nickel fixtures, kitchen island, Granite counter tops, Rounded corners, 2 in. faux wood blinds, ceramic Tile in entry & all wet areas. Hardwoods in entry, family & halls. Energy features include radiant barrier, programmable TStat, The landlord provides brand new stainless Steel Refrigerator, Washer and dryer to use for free. Park front && much more!! Come to check out this great home! From I-30 Exit 73, go south on Memorial Pkwy, Left onto Chamberlain Dr into community, Please see the attached map!