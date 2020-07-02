All apartments in Royse City
Find more places like 341 Gladstone Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Royse City, TX
/
341 Gladstone Circle
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

341 Gladstone Circle

341 Gladstone Cir · (214) 680-1187
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Royse City
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

341 Gladstone Cir, Royse City, TX 75189

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2144 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
1 story LENNAR home, 4 bed 2.5 bath, formal dining room, fireplace & covered patio! Brushed nickel fixtures, kitchen island, Granite counter tops, Rounded corners, 2 in. faux wood blinds, ceramic Tile in entry & all wet areas. Hardwoods in entry, family & halls. Energy features include radiant barrier, programmable TStat, The landlord provides brand new stainless Steel Refrigerator, Washer and dryer to use for free. Park front && much more!! Come to check out this great home! From I-30 Exit 73, go south on Memorial Pkwy, Left onto Chamberlain Dr into community, Please see the attached map!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 341 Gladstone Circle have any available units?
341 Gladstone Circle has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 341 Gladstone Circle have?
Some of 341 Gladstone Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 341 Gladstone Circle currently offering any rent specials?
341 Gladstone Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 341 Gladstone Circle pet-friendly?
No, 341 Gladstone Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Royse City.
Does 341 Gladstone Circle offer parking?
Yes, 341 Gladstone Circle offers parking.
Does 341 Gladstone Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 341 Gladstone Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 341 Gladstone Circle have a pool?
No, 341 Gladstone Circle does not have a pool.
Does 341 Gladstone Circle have accessible units?
No, 341 Gladstone Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 341 Gladstone Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 341 Gladstone Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 341 Gladstone Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 341 Gladstone Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 341 Gladstone Circle?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Royse City 3 BedroomsRoyse City Apartments with Balconies
Royse City Apartments with GaragesRoyse City Apartments with Parking
Royse City Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Grand Prairie, TXMcKinney, TXCarrollton, TXDenton, TXLewisville, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TX
Allen, TXEuless, TXGrapevine, TXFarmers Branch, TXCelina, TXFate, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity