Royse City, TX
1416 Hunters Glen
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:22 PM

1416 Hunters Glen

1416 Hunters Glen · (903) 456-5232
Royse City
Location

1416 Hunters Glen, Royse City, TX 75189

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,925

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2510 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Perfect home for a big family! Updated and move in ready! The Kitchen is light and bright with granite cttps, tile backsplash, breakfast bar, and pantry! Downstairs you will find an open floor plan with spacious family room featuring a lovely fireplace! Master suite with separate vanities and large walk in closet! Upstairs you will find a large game room and 3 secondary bedrooms! Backyard features a nice patio with pergola and don't forget the community features! Community offers fitness center, clubhouse, community pool, tennis courts, sand volleyball, playground, and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 Hunters Glen have any available units?
1416 Hunters Glen has a unit available for $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1416 Hunters Glen have?
Some of 1416 Hunters Glen's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1416 Hunters Glen currently offering any rent specials?
1416 Hunters Glen isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 Hunters Glen pet-friendly?
No, 1416 Hunters Glen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Royse City.
Does 1416 Hunters Glen offer parking?
Yes, 1416 Hunters Glen does offer parking.
Does 1416 Hunters Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1416 Hunters Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 Hunters Glen have a pool?
Yes, 1416 Hunters Glen has a pool.
Does 1416 Hunters Glen have accessible units?
No, 1416 Hunters Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 Hunters Glen have units with dishwashers?
No, 1416 Hunters Glen does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1416 Hunters Glen have units with air conditioning?
No, 1416 Hunters Glen does not have units with air conditioning.
