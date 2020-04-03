1416 Hunters Glen

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room parking playground pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Perfect home for a big family! Updated and move in ready! The Kitchen is light and bright with granite cttps, tile backsplash, breakfast bar, and pantry! Downstairs you will find an open floor plan with spacious family room featuring a lovely fireplace! Master suite with separate vanities and large walk in closet! Upstairs you will find a large game room and 3 secondary bedrooms! Backyard features a nice patio with pergola and don't forget the community features! Community offers fitness center, clubhouse, community pool, tennis courts, sand volleyball, playground, and so much more!