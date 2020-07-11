Apartment List
/
TX
/
roanoke
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:50 AM

12 Apartments for rent in Roanoke, TX with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Roanoke apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free mon... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
102 Units Available
Copper Ridge
2001 Holley Pkwy, Roanoke, TX
1 Bedroom
$938
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1429 sqft
Conveniently located near shopping and dining near the intersection of Kirby and Poplar. Units feature open kitchens, vaulted living areas, garden tubs and private balconies/patios.
Results within 5 miles of Roanoke
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
213 Units Available
35 West at Champions Circle
3650 Outlet Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,060
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1275 sqft
Natural yet refined. Warm and welcoming. Feel right at home from the first moment you arrive at our inviting retreat. Discover a uniquely fresh take on comfort and simplicity, a harmonious blend of clean lines and organic design.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
28 Units Available
Keller Town Center
Olympus Town Center
1300 Keller Pkwy, Keller, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,131
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,823
1466 sqft
Luxury living right near Keller Town Center. Homes include wine racks and gourmet kitchens. Onsite amenities include a fire pit, fitness center and walking path.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
227 Units Available
Byron
90 Trophy Club Dr, Southlake, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,375
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1401 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,570
1841 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
76 Units Available
Villages of Woodland Springs
Westhouse
11325 Park Vista Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,215
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,019
1386 sqft
At Westhouse Apartment Flats, we imagine the possibilities & deliver you the experience you deserve. Discover amenities that are designed to bring people together and offer you an extraordinary lifestyle.
Results within 10 miles of Roanoke
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
29 Units Available
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy, Flower Mound, TX
Studio
$1,053
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,045
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1252 sqft
Carefully appointed homes with plush carpeting, wood cabinetry, and granite counters. Online payment for resident convenience. Enjoy an onsite game room and gym. Close to Grapevine Lake and Grapevine Mills. Easy access to I-35E.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
15 Units Available
29Fifty
2950 Mustang Dr, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1000 sqft
Great location in the Grapevine neighborhood close to shops, dining and entertainment. Units feature new renovations, including stainless steel appliances, a clubhouse, a resort-style pool and other upgrades.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 11:00pm
$
28 Units Available
Fossil
Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1327 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a secure gated complex north of Forth Worth. Close to the I-35 and 15 minutes from downtown by car. Residents have access to gardens, clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
19 Units Available
Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1491 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,789
1444 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
27 Units Available
Bristol Grapevine
2400 Timberline Dr, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
920 sqft
Apartments include brushed nickel hardware and faux wood flooring. Community highlights include a pet park and business center. Beat the heat in the pool. Close to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. Near Parr Park Sprayground.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
$
81 Units Available
Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tacara Village in Fort Worth. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
9 Units Available
The Abbey at Hightower
6889 Hightower Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1219 sqft
This luxury community is in a private neighborhood. North Richland Hills area provides great shopping and entertainment options. For those who stay home, a movie theater, pool and gym are available. In-unit washer-dryer hookups.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Roanoke, TX

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Roanoke apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Roanoke apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Roanoke 1 BedroomsRoanoke 2 BedroomsRoanoke 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRoanoke 3 BedroomsRoanoke Accessible Apartments
Roanoke Apartments with BalconyRoanoke Apartments with GarageRoanoke Apartments with GymRoanoke Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRoanoke Apartments with Move-in Specials
Roanoke Apartments with ParkingRoanoke Apartments with PoolRoanoke Apartments with Washer-DryerRoanoke Dog Friendly ApartmentsRoanoke Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TX
Hickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXAnna, TXVan Alstyne, TXDecatur, TXMelissa, TXAledo, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District