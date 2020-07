Amenities

hardwood floors parking extra storage oven refrigerator

Cute 1144 sf home with original hardwood floors that were hand carved when redone. Small shed located in the back yard for additional storage. Home sits in a quaint area, minutes from downtown Ft. Worth, Lockheed Martin, or Ft. Worth Joint Reserve Base. Also close to Ft. Worth stockyards and Trinity River District (7th Street) where there is many activities.