River Oaks, TX
616 Winters St
Last updated January 16 2020 at 9:37 PM

616 Winters St

616 Winters Street · No Longer Available
616 Winters Street, River Oaks, TX 76114

w/d hookup
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
carpet
carpet
fireplace
microwave
w/d hookup
stainless steel
parking
garage
Located in the amazing up and coming River District, you will not want to miss out on this one. Walk into the open concept with tons of natural lighting and you will find a large living room with wood-look floors. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, over-head microwave and tons of cabinet space. A lovely master suite has a spacious bathroom with an enclosed tub-shower combo. In addition a nicely sized second bedroom is fully carpeted. An awesome bonus room with a wood burning fireplace and washer/dryer connections completes this gem of a home. A two car detached garage and fenced yard make this home a must see. It is available for immediate move-in. Contact Brooks Murphy at 972-965-3322 for a tour.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

