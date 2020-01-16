616 Winters St

Amenities

w/d hookup garage stainless steel fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace microwave w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Located in the amazing up and coming River District, you will not want to miss out on this one. Walk into the open concept with tons of natural lighting and you will find a large living room with wood-look floors. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, over-head microwave and tons of cabinet space. A lovely master suite has a spacious bathroom with an enclosed tub-shower combo. In addition a nicely sized second bedroom is fully carpeted. An awesome bonus room with a wood burning fireplace and washer/dryer connections completes this gem of a home. A two car detached garage and fenced yard make this home a must see. It is available for immediate move-in. Contact Brooks Murphy at 972-965-3322 for a tour.