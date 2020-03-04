613 Harrisdale Avenue

Amenities
This Charming 1948 Craftsman in the Historical area of River Oaks is the sweetest home you have seen in a while! A master retreat and all the privacy that one deserves! A bonus room that could be used as a large dining room, craft room, home school class, guest room, etc. This Home has updated flooring, paint, and fixtures throughout! This home has a Refrigerator! GREAT LOCATION, ONE MILE to The River District, 3.1 Miles to Montgomery Plaza, 3.1 Miles to the HEART of 7th street... Shops at Clearfork