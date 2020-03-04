All apartments in River Oaks
River Oaks, TX
613 Harrisdale Avenue
Last updated March 4 2020 at 9:35 AM

613 Harrisdale Avenue

613 Harrisdale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

613 Harrisdale Avenue, River Oaks, TX 76114

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
This Charming 1948 Craftsman in the Historical area of River Oaks is the sweetest home you have seen in a while! A master retreat and all the privacy that one deserves! A bonus room that could be used as a large dining room, craft room, home school class, guest room, etc. This Home has updated flooring, paint, and fixtures throughout! This home has a Refrigerator! GREAT LOCATION, ONE MILE to The River District, 3.1 Miles to Montgomery Plaza, 3.1 Miles to the HEART of 7th street... Shops at Clearfork

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 613 Harrisdale Avenue have any available units?
613 Harrisdale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in River Oaks, TX.
What amenities does 613 Harrisdale Avenue have?
Some of 613 Harrisdale Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 613 Harrisdale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
613 Harrisdale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 Harrisdale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 613 Harrisdale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in River Oaks.
Does 613 Harrisdale Avenue offer parking?
No, 613 Harrisdale Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 613 Harrisdale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 613 Harrisdale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 Harrisdale Avenue have a pool?
No, 613 Harrisdale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 613 Harrisdale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 613 Harrisdale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 613 Harrisdale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 613 Harrisdale Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 613 Harrisdale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 613 Harrisdale Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

