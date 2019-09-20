Rent Calculator
Last updated September 20 2019 at 7:08 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5624 Taylor Road
5624 Taylor Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
5624 Taylor Road, River Oaks, TX 76114
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Located just minutes from the Joint Reserve Base, this home is just waiting for you to move-in. Lot's of recent updates and plenty of space to call this your next home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5624 Taylor Road have any available units?
5624 Taylor Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
River Oaks, TX
.
Is 5624 Taylor Road currently offering any rent specials?
5624 Taylor Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5624 Taylor Road pet-friendly?
No, 5624 Taylor Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in River Oaks
.
Does 5624 Taylor Road offer parking?
No, 5624 Taylor Road does not offer parking.
Does 5624 Taylor Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5624 Taylor Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5624 Taylor Road have a pool?
No, 5624 Taylor Road does not have a pool.
Does 5624 Taylor Road have accessible units?
No, 5624 Taylor Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5624 Taylor Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5624 Taylor Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5624 Taylor Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5624 Taylor Road does not have units with air conditioning.
