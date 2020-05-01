All apartments in River Oaks
Find more places like 1412 Glenwick Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
River Oaks, TX
/
1412 Glenwick Dr.
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:27 AM

1412 Glenwick Dr.

1412 Glenwick Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1412 Glenwick Drive, River Oaks, TX 76114

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1412 Glenwick Dr., River Oaks - This is a 3 bedroom, I bath home with just under 900 sq.ft. which has been completely remodeled with all new lighting fixtures and hardware, new flooring, refinished hardwoods, new paint inside and out, and all new electrical and plumbing. The property is on a large corner lot and comes with 3 Heating & A/C Window units, a refrigerator, a new stove, and a large back yard. Please check out all of our available rental properties at http://www.enrentaprops.com/vacancies/

(RLNE2400993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1412 Glenwick Dr. have any available units?
1412 Glenwick Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in River Oaks, TX.
What amenities does 1412 Glenwick Dr. have?
Some of 1412 Glenwick Dr.'s amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1412 Glenwick Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1412 Glenwick Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1412 Glenwick Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1412 Glenwick Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in River Oaks.
Does 1412 Glenwick Dr. offer parking?
No, 1412 Glenwick Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1412 Glenwick Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1412 Glenwick Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1412 Glenwick Dr. have a pool?
No, 1412 Glenwick Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1412 Glenwick Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1412 Glenwick Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1412 Glenwick Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1412 Glenwick Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1412 Glenwick Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1412 Glenwick Dr. has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXWestworth Village, TXWhite Settlement, TXSaginaw, TXBenbrook, TXHaltom City, TXAzle, TX
North Richland Hills, TXRichland Hills, TXKeller, TXHurst, TXAledo, TXBurleson, TXWillow Park, TXWeatherford, TXSouthlake, TXRoanoke, TXFlower Mound, TXMansfield, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District