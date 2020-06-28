All apartments in Richmond
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:18 AM

Waterside at Mason

1901 Waterside Village Dr · (281) 949-7617
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1901 Waterside Village Dr, Richmond, TX 77407

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 222 · Avail. Sep 16

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 634 sqft

Unit 144 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 216 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1108 sqft

Unit 205 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,475

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1161 sqft

Unit 405 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,475

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1161 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Waterside at Mason.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
game room
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Live carefree every day. At Waterside at Mason, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations. With so much to do in the perfect location, a vibrant new lifestyle awaits. Embrace it.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 8-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom), $300 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Weight limit 99 lbs. Must be spayed/neutered.
Parking Details: Other, assigned: $75/month. Detached garages available for a rental fee of $75.00 per month. Covered parking also available with no fee. Please call our leasing office for more parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Waterside at Mason have any available units?
Waterside at Mason has 8 units available starting at $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Richmond, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does Waterside at Mason have?
Some of Waterside at Mason's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Waterside at Mason currently offering any rent specials?
Waterside at Mason is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Waterside at Mason pet-friendly?
Yes, Waterside at Mason is pet friendly.
Does Waterside at Mason offer parking?
Yes, Waterside at Mason offers parking.
Does Waterside at Mason have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Waterside at Mason offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Waterside at Mason have a pool?
Yes, Waterside at Mason has a pool.
Does Waterside at Mason have accessible units?
No, Waterside at Mason does not have accessible units.
Does Waterside at Mason have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Waterside at Mason has units with dishwashers.
