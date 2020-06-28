Waterside at Mason

Lease Length: 8-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom), $300 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Weight limit 99 lbs. Must be spayed/neutered.
Parking Details: Other, assigned: $75/month. Detached garages available for a rental fee of $75.00 per month. Covered parking also available with no fee. Please call our leasing office for more parking information.