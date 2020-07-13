AL
212 Apartments under $1,100 for rent in Richardson, TX

Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
$
15 Units Available
Spring Pointe
3501 N Jupiter Rd, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
955 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Spring Pointe is a pet-friendly community featuring newly renovated and spacious one bedrooms and two-bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
19 Units Available
Windsor Cityline
1250 Hunt Street, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,065
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Exquisite homes with maple cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Tenants get access to a resort-style pool, grilling areas and outdoor lounge. Close to Bush Turnpike and the CityLine/Bush DART station.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
37 Units Available
Camden Buckingham
430 Buckingham Rd, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1100 sqft
This pet-friendly community is located near the shopping and dining of Northpark Center. Residents stay fit at the 24-hour gym, volleyball court and swimming pool. Units have walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
44 Units Available
Brick Row Urban Village
744 Brick Row Dr, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1470 sqft
Loft-style apartments feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and abundant storage. Amenities include covered parking, 24-hour gym and pools. Steps from DART light rail station and close to the George Bush Tollway, I-75 and I-635.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
31 Units Available
Breckinridge Point
4250 E Renner Rd, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$964
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fitness center with cardio theater, free weights, spinning room. Luxury pool with lap lanes. Cabanas with cushioned lounge chairs. Generous in-home storage, with options like kitchen pantries and off-balcony storage in addition to walk-in closets with every floor plan.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
28 Units Available
Sonterra at Buckingham
530 Buckingham Rd, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$919
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1390 sqft
At Sonterra at Buckingham, we invite you to experience the beauty and elegance of the finest neighborhoods in North Texas.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
35 Units Available
Arboretum Estates
411 Buckingham Rd, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$987
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,816
1339 sqft
At Arboretum Estates each apartment home has been designed to maximize space, efficiency and comfort. Located just minutes from Richardson's Telecom Corridor, residents can easily maneuver through the metroplex using access to I-635, US Hwy.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
29 Units Available
Highland Terrace
Sweetwater at Buckingham
540 Buckingham Rd, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$947
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1273 sqft
It's where elegance and luxury meet classic Western style. As you pass through our archways onto our park-like property, our stucco and stone design will remind you of a simpler time, when expansive ranches dotted the landscape.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
31 Units Available
GreenVUE Apartments
1350 N Greenville Ave, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,081
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
1163 sqft
Modern fitness center with TRX equipment, kettlebells. Golf simulator. Sparkling pool with sun shelf, brick tanning deck. Full-sized washer and dryer in all homes. Walk to Arapaho Center Station for light rail access.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:08pm
$
28 Units Available
North College Park
The Beverly
900 Frances Way, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1114 sqft
The Beverly offers amazing quality in a beautiful environment! Convenient access to Central Express and the High Five puts the metroplex right outside your door.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
17 Units Available
Galatyn Station
2301 Performance Dr, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,382
1385 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,001
1479 sqft
Game room with three gaming systems and billiards. Short-term furnished apartments available. Option for one and two car garages. Walking distance to DART Rail.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
31 Units Available
Alexan Crossings
120 W Cityline Dr, Richardson, TX
Studio
$1,090
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,165
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1481 sqft
Homes feature USB ports and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy use of the pool and cabana, social spaces and yoga lawn. Steps away from a DART stop. By President George Bush Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated April 15 at 07:21pm
$
Contact for Availability
Standard at CityLine I & II
1125 E Renner Rd, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1467 sqft
Welcome home to a new level of residential living at The Standard at CityLine! With an impressive collection of twelve different floor plan options, luxury amenities, premium features, and an idyllic location, youll be glad you chose our Richardson,
Results within 1 mile of Richardson
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
18 Units Available
RANDCO
Linear on Esperanza
13450 Esperanza Road, Dallas, TX
Studio
$740
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$760
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
873 sqft
We are open and excited to show you your new home.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
41 Units Available
McCallum Communites
7740 McCallum Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$697
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
875 sqft
Popular community with UTD students and professors, located on the UTD Shuttle Bus Line 883. The community's units include amenities like fireplaces, patios/balconies and W/D hookups. Residents also enjoy gym, pool and parking.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
$
29 Units Available
Equinox on the Park
6200 N Shiloh Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,065
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from the Firewheel Town Center area. On-site fitness facility, pet play area, two pools and a business center. Garages provided. Homes offer spacious layouts, washer and dryer connections, and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
158 Units Available
Lake Highlands
Vineyard at Forest Edge
9669 Forest Lane, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$769
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Twenty-six different floor plans, all spacious and filled with updated features. Large closets, extra storage and custom kitchens. Community has 11 swimming pools, indoor soccer field and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
9 Units Available
Lake Highlands
The Brooklyn at 9670
9670 Forest Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Brooklyn @ 9670 is just what you have been looking for in an apartment home with its head-turning style and its extraordinary location you will be experiencing the ideal perfect setting.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
72 Units Available
Gateway Crossing
380 Vistacourt Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,001
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,638
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,696
1463 sqft
Situated alongside the President George Bush Turnpike, this brand new property makes it easy for residents to get wherever they're going. Onsite pool, coffee bar and clubhouse. Units have walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
49 Units Available
Aura One 90
680 Executive Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,057
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
1192 sqft
Spacious apartments with large living rooms, in-unit laundry and ice-makers. Community includes a fire pit, dog park and pool. Car charging stations available. Near the Spring Creek Natural Area. By President George Bush Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
143 Units Available
Lake Highlands
Glen at Highpoint
9050 Markville Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
968 sqft
Great location close to schools, parks, fitness trails, shopping and restaurants. One- and two-bedroom apartments are spacious and brightly lit, with modern features. Community has a pool and a large clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
14 Units Available
RANDCO
Cottonwood at Park Central
13323 Esperanza Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,542
1189 sqft
Recently renovated units with granite countertops, chef-inspired kitchens, and large private patios/balconies. Award-winning Bukhair Elementary School nearby. In North Dallas, right off Highway 75 and I-635.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
24 Units Available
Lake Highlands
The Pavilions
9001 Markville Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$986
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,467
1152 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-635 and I-75. Residents enjoy amenities like gated entrance, garages, two pools and package service. Units feature ceiling fans, self-cleaning ovens and built-in bookshelves.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
30 Units Available
Berkshire Spring Creek
6305 N President George Bush Hwy, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,016
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,244
1550 sqft
Luxury living minutes from Downtown Rockwall. Beautiful craftsmanship throughout. A private indoor tanning facility, cyber lounge, multi-level parking and community events. Spacious interiors with resort-style amenities.
Rent Report
Richardson

July 2020 Richardson Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Richardson Rent Report. Richardson rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Richardson rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Richardson rents decline sharply over the past month

Richardson rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Richardson stand at $1,055 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,311 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Richardson's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Richardson over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Dallas metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Arlington has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,272, while one-bedrooms go for $1,024.
    • Over the past year, Fort Worth has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,155, while one-bedrooms go for $930.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,133; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,455; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Richardson rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Richardson, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Richardson is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have been moderately decreasing, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Austin, 0.6% in San Antonio, and 0.9% in Houston.
    • Richardson's median two-bedroom rent of $1,311 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Richardson fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Richardson than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Richardson.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    -0.6%
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.4%
    1.4%
    Plano
    $1,170
    $1,450
    -0.4%
    0
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Irving
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0
    1.4%
    Mesquite
    $1,110
    $1,380
    0.6%
    1%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0
    0.6%
    Carrollton
    $1,110
    $1,380
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Frisco
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    0.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,300
    0.2%
    1.9%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0
    -0.5%
    Flower Mound
    $1,830
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,360
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0
    2.4%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    0
    1.2%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,240
    0.4%
    0.8%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    2.6%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,250
    $1,560
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,710
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,600
    0.4%
    -0.3%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    -0.1%
    -1.4%
    Hurst
    $990
    $1,220
    0.5%
    1.9%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    The Colony
    $1,220
    $1,510
    0.4%
    2%
    Waxahachie
    $950
    $1,180
    0.2%
    2%
    Little Elm
    $1,240
    $1,550
    1.2%
    3.8%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Sachse
    $1,080
    $1,350
    1%
    -0.8%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    -4.5%
    Prosper
    $1,390
    $1,730
    1.8%
    -0.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

