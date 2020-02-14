All apartments in Rendon
7413 Stephenson Levy Road
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

7413 Stephenson Levy Road

7413 Stephenson Levy Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7413 Stephenson Levy Road, Rendon, TX 76028

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
Absolutely gorgeous newly built duplex with a huge back yard! Come and enjoy luxury living with vaulted ceilings in the living room, lots of light, and beautiful finishes. The kitchen is open to the living and dining area. It has beautiful wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and breath taking granite. The bedrooms are spacious with nice ample closets. Each bathroom has beautiful granite counter tops and amazing tiled garden tub showers. The backyard is absolutely huge! You'll love this place. Side A is currently available. Small dogs up to 30 lbs welcome. Not cats or smoking allowed on the property. Side A is available only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7413 Stephenson Levy Road have any available units?
7413 Stephenson Levy Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rendon, TX.
What amenities does 7413 Stephenson Levy Road have?
Some of 7413 Stephenson Levy Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7413 Stephenson Levy Road currently offering any rent specials?
7413 Stephenson Levy Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7413 Stephenson Levy Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7413 Stephenson Levy Road is pet friendly.
Does 7413 Stephenson Levy Road offer parking?
Yes, 7413 Stephenson Levy Road offers parking.
Does 7413 Stephenson Levy Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7413 Stephenson Levy Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7413 Stephenson Levy Road have a pool?
No, 7413 Stephenson Levy Road does not have a pool.
Does 7413 Stephenson Levy Road have accessible units?
No, 7413 Stephenson Levy Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7413 Stephenson Levy Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7413 Stephenson Levy Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 7413 Stephenson Levy Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7413 Stephenson Levy Road does not have units with air conditioning.

