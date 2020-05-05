209 Bob White Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system carport parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedrooms, 2 bathroom ranch-style home for lease. Great open and flowing floor plan with wood burning fireplace in the living room, 2 sitting areas, bedrooms with ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances, alarm system ready to activate, intercom system, 2 car garage with carports on side of home and circle driveway in the front, enormous fenced in backyard with 6 foot privacy fence and large storage shed. This beautiful home that sits on a large lot with mature trees is waiting for you to call it HOME! Call 214-340-9302 for more information. Property setup on Rently.com. TO TAKE A PRIVATE TOUR: VISIT THE HOME & FOLLOW INSTRUCTIONS IN FRONT WINDOW TO OBTAIN YOUR ENTRY CODE!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.