Rendon, TX
209 Bob White Trail
Last updated May 5 2020 at 12:21 AM

209 Bob White Trail

209 Bob White Trail · No Longer Available
Location

209 Bob White Trail, Rendon, TX 76028

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
alarm system
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
carport
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedrooms, 2 bathroom ranch-style home for lease. Great open and flowing floor plan with wood burning fireplace in the living room, 2 sitting areas, bedrooms with ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances, alarm system ready to activate, intercom system, 2 car garage with carports on side of home and circle driveway in the front, enormous fenced in backyard with 6 foot privacy fence and large storage shed. This beautiful home that sits on a large lot with mature trees is waiting for you to call it HOME! Call 214-340-9302 for more information. Property setup on Rently.com. TO TAKE A PRIVATE TOUR: VISIT THE HOME & FOLLOW INSTRUCTIONS IN FRONT WINDOW TO OBTAIN YOUR ENTRY CODE!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Bob White Trail have any available units?
209 Bob White Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rendon, TX.
What amenities does 209 Bob White Trail have?
Some of 209 Bob White Trail's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 Bob White Trail currently offering any rent specials?
209 Bob White Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Bob White Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 209 Bob White Trail is pet friendly.
Does 209 Bob White Trail offer parking?
Yes, 209 Bob White Trail offers parking.
Does 209 Bob White Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 Bob White Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Bob White Trail have a pool?
No, 209 Bob White Trail does not have a pool.
Does 209 Bob White Trail have accessible units?
No, 209 Bob White Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Bob White Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 Bob White Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 209 Bob White Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 Bob White Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

