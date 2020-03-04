All apartments in Rendon
1852 Wickham Drive
Last updated March 4 2020 at 10:17 PM

1852 Wickham Drive

1852 Wickham Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1852 Wickham Drive, Rendon, TX 76028
Garden Acres

Amenities

pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
If you see this property listed anywhere for less than advertised on this post, it is a scam!!! Come enjoy this 2007 3 Bed 2 Bath gem in Burleson. Set in between 35 and 287 on Rendon-Crowley Rd, you will have quick access to any dining or shopping spot you will ever need. Deposit is equal to 1 Months rent. Income must meet 3x the monthly rent amount. Pets are allowed and deposit will vary. Each Applicant 18 or older, who will be living in the home, must complete an application. Credit, Criminal and Civil Background Checks will be completed on each applicant. Schedule a viewing, contact Brooks Murphy via text/email. To put in an Application on the property, go to https://renterswarehouse.com/tenant-resources and click on "Apply for a lease", register a Free Account, type in Ft Worth for the market and find your property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1852 Wickham Drive have any available units?
1852 Wickham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rendon, TX.
Is 1852 Wickham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1852 Wickham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1852 Wickham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1852 Wickham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rendon.
Does 1852 Wickham Drive offer parking?
No, 1852 Wickham Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1852 Wickham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1852 Wickham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1852 Wickham Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1852 Wickham Drive has a pool.
Does 1852 Wickham Drive have accessible units?
No, 1852 Wickham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1852 Wickham Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1852 Wickham Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1852 Wickham Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1852 Wickham Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

