Last updated September 20 2019 at 6:01 PM

1713 Vineridge Lane

1713 Vineridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1713 Vineridge Lane, Rendon, TX 76028
Garden Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming home 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2-car garage is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances, glass top stove and walk in pantry! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, walk in shower, garden tub and a walk-in closet! Fenced backyard with open patio deck is great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.Qualified resident to receive $250 off October's rent if move in on or before September 30th!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1713 Vineridge Lane have any available units?
1713 Vineridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rendon, TX.
What amenities does 1713 Vineridge Lane have?
Some of 1713 Vineridge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1713 Vineridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1713 Vineridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1713 Vineridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1713 Vineridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1713 Vineridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1713 Vineridge Lane offers parking.
Does 1713 Vineridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1713 Vineridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1713 Vineridge Lane have a pool?
No, 1713 Vineridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1713 Vineridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 1713 Vineridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1713 Vineridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1713 Vineridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1713 Vineridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1713 Vineridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

