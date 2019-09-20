1713 Vineridge Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A charming home 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2-car garage is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances, glass top stove and walk in pantry! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, walk in shower, garden tub and a walk-in closet! Fenced backyard with open patio deck is great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.Qualified resident to receive $250 off October's rent if move in on or before September 30th!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.