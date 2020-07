Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home with great finish outs! Large kitchen with plenty of storage, and open floor plan into living room with a copious amount of natural light! Double vanities in master bath! Large fenced backyard with patio slab for outdoor enjoyment! Wonderful neighborhood close to amenities such as shopping, dining, and even the Ashford Park Pool! Don't miss out!