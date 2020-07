Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage gym tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room parking garage tennis court

Very nice house in Providence Village! Three bedrooms and big game room. Formal dining can be used as a study. Beutiful kitchen with granite counter top, big island, black appliances and tiles. Club house with water park, tennise court, gym, Owner pays HOA and you enjoy. MUST SEE!