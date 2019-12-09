All apartments in Providence Village
Last updated December 9 2019

9017 Eagle Drive

9017 Eagle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9017 Eagle Drive, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Providence Village Traditional Open floor plan House!. Spacious living room with corner fireplace and gleaming wood floors. Kitchen is centered between the dining room and living area. Nice upgrades of tile and granite. Covered patio and covered front porch for outdoor living and cookouts. Across from the Little Soccer Field. HOA features include Water park, Pools, Gym, Skate Park, Playground, Tennis, Basketball & Volleyball fields. Full gutters will be installed. Aubrey ISD. Tenant is responsible for utilities other than water. HOA is included. Contact Listing Agent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9017 Eagle Drive have any available units?
9017 Eagle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
What amenities does 9017 Eagle Drive have?
Some of 9017 Eagle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9017 Eagle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9017 Eagle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9017 Eagle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9017 Eagle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence Village.
Does 9017 Eagle Drive offer parking?
No, 9017 Eagle Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9017 Eagle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9017 Eagle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9017 Eagle Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9017 Eagle Drive has a pool.
Does 9017 Eagle Drive have accessible units?
No, 9017 Eagle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9017 Eagle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9017 Eagle Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9017 Eagle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9017 Eagle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

