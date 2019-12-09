9017 Eagle Drive

Amenities
Providence Village Traditional Open floor plan House!. Spacious living room with corner fireplace and gleaming wood floors. Kitchen is centered between the dining room and living area. Nice upgrades of tile and granite. Covered patio and covered front porch for outdoor living and cookouts. Across from the Little Soccer Field. HOA features include Water park, Pools, Gym, Skate Park, Playground, Tennis, Basketball & Volleyball fields. Full gutters will be installed. Aubrey ISD. Tenant is responsible for utilities other than water. HOA is included. Contact Listing Agent!