1920 Bridgeport Drive

Amenities
Wonderful home in the master planned community of Providence Village with resort pools,club house,parks,ponds and tons more amenities. This home has newish carpet throughout and also interior repainted a few years ago with designer paint. 4 bedrooms,2 baths,2 dining and 2 car garage. Tons of windows. Formal dining room would also make a great study. 4th bedroom has brand new wood laminate floor and would also make a nice study, play room etc. Split bedrooms.Stainless Steel appliances.Brand new microwave being installed. Oversized master suite with dual vanities,garden tub and separate shower. This home will not last long.