All apartments in Providence Village
Find more places like 1920 Bridgeport Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Providence Village, TX
/
1920 Bridgeport Drive
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:06 PM

1920 Bridgeport Drive

1920 Bridgeport Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1920 Bridgeport Drive, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Wonderful home in the master planned community of Providence Village with resort pools,club house,parks,ponds and tons more amenities. This home has newish carpet throughout and also interior repainted a few years ago with designer paint. 4 bedrooms,2 baths,2 dining and 2 car garage. Tons of windows. Formal dining room would also make a great study. 4th bedroom has brand new wood laminate floor and would also make a nice study, play room etc. Split bedrooms.Stainless Steel appliances.Brand new microwave being installed. Oversized master suite with dual vanities,garden tub and separate shower. This home will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1920 Bridgeport Drive have any available units?
1920 Bridgeport Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
What amenities does 1920 Bridgeport Drive have?
Some of 1920 Bridgeport Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1920 Bridgeport Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1920 Bridgeport Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 Bridgeport Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1920 Bridgeport Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence Village.
Does 1920 Bridgeport Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1920 Bridgeport Drive offers parking.
Does 1920 Bridgeport Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1920 Bridgeport Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 Bridgeport Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1920 Bridgeport Drive has a pool.
Does 1920 Bridgeport Drive have accessible units?
No, 1920 Bridgeport Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 Bridgeport Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1920 Bridgeport Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1920 Bridgeport Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1920 Bridgeport Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXLittle Elm, TXAubrey, TXProsper, TXThe Colony, TXCelina, TXCorinth, TX
Hickory Creek, TXPilot Point, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXKrum, TXSouthlake, TXAddison, TXFarmers Branch, TXRoanoke, TXFairview, TXAnna, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District