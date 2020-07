Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A great layout house giving your ample space. Very nice well located house in Providence Village community. Live in this neighborhood friendly community. Walk to pool, elementary school, parks, ponds, etc. Prospects responsible to verify all details including room dimensions, schools, etc. Upto 2 pets allowed. Pre-approval needed for pets from LL. Pet deposit is $300 per pet if pets are approved.