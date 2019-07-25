All apartments in Providence Village
Find more places like 1901 Bridgeport Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Providence Village, TX
/
1901 Bridgeport Drive
Last updated July 25 2019 at 3:59 AM

1901 Bridgeport Drive

1901 Bridgeport Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1901 Bridgeport Drive, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
BEAUTIFUL HOME IN POPULAR PROVIDENCE VILLAGE COMMUNITY - Hardwoods throughout, 4 Beds, 2.5 Bath, plus private office, great location on quiet street. Master suite down, large walk in closet, double sinks, jetted bathtub, separate shower, and linen closet. Office down and 3 beds up plus 2nd living area. Covered porch, balcony upstairs, and large screened in patio. Recent updates: carpet installed, fresh paint, will be MOVE IN READY AUGUST 1ST! RESORT STYLE LIVING!!! Fantastic pools, water slides, fishing lakes, exercise facility, soccer fields, baseball parks and more!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1901 Bridgeport Drive have any available units?
1901 Bridgeport Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
What amenities does 1901 Bridgeport Drive have?
Some of 1901 Bridgeport Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1901 Bridgeport Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1901 Bridgeport Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 Bridgeport Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1901 Bridgeport Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence Village.
Does 1901 Bridgeport Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1901 Bridgeport Drive offers parking.
Does 1901 Bridgeport Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1901 Bridgeport Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 Bridgeport Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1901 Bridgeport Drive has a pool.
Does 1901 Bridgeport Drive have accessible units?
No, 1901 Bridgeport Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 Bridgeport Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1901 Bridgeport Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1901 Bridgeport Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1901 Bridgeport Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXLittle Elm, TXAubrey, TXProsper, TXThe Colony, TXCelina, TXCorinth, TX
Hickory Creek, TXPilot Point, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXKrum, TXSouthlake, TXAddison, TXFarmers Branch, TXRoanoke, TXFairview, TXAnna, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District