1901 Bridgeport Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets gym pool fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

BEAUTIFUL HOME IN POPULAR PROVIDENCE VILLAGE COMMUNITY - Hardwoods throughout, 4 Beds, 2.5 Bath, plus private office, great location on quiet street. Master suite down, large walk in closet, double sinks, jetted bathtub, separate shower, and linen closet. Office down and 3 beds up plus 2nd living area. Covered porch, balcony upstairs, and large screened in patio. Recent updates: carpet installed, fresh paint, will be MOVE IN READY AUGUST 1ST! RESORT STYLE LIVING!!! Fantastic pools, water slides, fishing lakes, exercise facility, soccer fields, baseball parks and more!!!