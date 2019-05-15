All apartments in Providence Village
Last updated May 15 2019 at 4:58 PM

1900 Plymouth Drive

1900 Plymouth Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1900 Plymouth Drive, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Amazing 3 bed, 2 bath, 2072 sq. ft. home in Providence Village, TX! Get your crafting apps ready, this home has lovely curb appeal that is just waiting for your internet fails! Open and spacious kitchen provides lots of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Breakfast and dining areas. Cozy living room with fireplace. Awesome master suite features dual sinks, luxurious tub, separate shower, and walk in closet. *Bonus* - over-sized mud room! Be sure to schedule your showing today because this one will lease quickly!
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 Plymouth Drive have any available units?
1900 Plymouth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
What amenities does 1900 Plymouth Drive have?
Some of 1900 Plymouth Drive's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1900 Plymouth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1900 Plymouth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 Plymouth Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1900 Plymouth Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1900 Plymouth Drive offer parking?
No, 1900 Plymouth Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1900 Plymouth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1900 Plymouth Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 Plymouth Drive have a pool?
No, 1900 Plymouth Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1900 Plymouth Drive have accessible units?
No, 1900 Plymouth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 Plymouth Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1900 Plymouth Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1900 Plymouth Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1900 Plymouth Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

