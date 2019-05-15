1900 Plymouth Drive

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance walk in closets fireplace internet access

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Amazing 3 bed, 2 bath, 2072 sq. ft. home in Providence Village, TX! Get your crafting apps ready, this home has lovely curb appeal that is just waiting for your internet fails! Open and spacious kitchen provides lots of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Breakfast and dining areas. Cozy living room with fireplace. Awesome master suite features dual sinks, luxurious tub, separate shower, and walk in closet. *Bonus* - over-sized mud room! Be sure to schedule your showing today because this one will lease quickly!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.