Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court game room parking pool garage tennis court

Spacious 5-3-2 with masterbed and 3 bed downstairs. Fifth bedroom, game room & 3rd bath are upstairs. New laminate floor. Nicely landscaped yard boasts a huge covered front porch...ready for your decorator touches! Enjoy a lake and elementary school down the street in walking distance plus all other Providence amenities: Pool, Basketball, Tennis, Fishing, Skate Park, Soccer and more!